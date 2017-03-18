The Church of England has ordained the Nigeria-born Woyin Karowei Dorgu the 13th Church of England Bishop in the diocese of Woolwich in South-East, his ordainment also makes him the first black person to be ordained Church of England bishop in 20 years.

Prior to his consecration, the bishop who was born in June 1958, Burutu, Nigeria was Vicar of St John, Upper Holloway.

He is married to Mosun who is a Consultant Child Psychiatrist. He is a keen supporter of Arsenal Football Club. Bishop Karowei says:

‘I am pleased and privileged to be coming to work and share with the people of the Woolwich Area and of Southwark Diocese.

In the first few weeks and months I want to visit the parishes and get to know the priests and people of the Area as we begin to share our faith and lives with each other and to consider how best to be God’s people in this time and this place. Mosun and I are delighted to be part of the vibrant community that is South London and look forward to spending time with all those amongst whom we live and work’

He has been the Bishop of Woolwich, an area bishop in the Diocese of Southwark, since his consecration on 17 March 2017.

See more photos below;