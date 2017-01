Winner of Gold Medal at Rio Paralympic games in Power-lifting category, Josephine Precious Orji yesterday, January 2 wedded her man, Kelechi Moses at State Banquet Hall, Government House, Owerri, Imo State.

The Nigerian Paralympic athlete shattered the world record of the women’s -+86kg power-lifting event at the 2016 Paralympics Games in Rio, Brazil with a lift of 154kg to win the gold medal.

See more photos below;