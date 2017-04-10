A KLM flight conveying a Nigerian deportee in chains was almost stopped from taking off as fellow Nigerians on board the flight protested what they described the maltreatment of the Nigerian.

A video of the incident, which was uploaded on Facebook, showed the passengers protesting as they refused to allow the Dutch airline plane to take off unless the Nigerian deportee is unchained and allowed to travel with dignity.

The groups of Nigerians on board the flight pressurised the group of five security officers whose job is to deport a single person, to leave the flight or else the flight will remain on the ground.

After a long altercation, the Nigerian, who was to be deported was removed from the flight and the security officers left the flight too. He lifted his hands to reveal his handcuffs and from the manner he was walking, It is apparent that he was chained on his legs too.

It is, however, unclear when the video was shot or where the incident occurred.