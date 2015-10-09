Security agents in Zimbabwe allegedly detained two Nigerian pastors and blocked their leader, Chris Okafor – who last year prophesied President Robert Mugabe’s death – from entering the country.

Okafor, the leader of the Liberation City World Outreach Ministries, reportedly said in October last year that Zimbabwe would have a new president by March this year. This apparently did not sit too well with the living Mugabe.

The saga has caused much debate on the internet from both Nigerians and Zimbabweans. Many bashed religion in general and called all self proclaimed prophets a sham. While there were some who said that those like Okafor were just mere imitators of the real thing. One person commented on a popular Nigerian based blog,

“Pastors should not force themselves to give prophecies just because they want to be known as being anointed. Not every pastor can be like TB Joshua. They are all desperate to be like TB Joshua, hence you see them copying whatever TB Joshua does e.g. healing prayer-line session, laying hands on the congregation for deliverance, using anointed water to heal/deliver people, giving one-one prophecies, giving international prophecies, giving alms to widows and poor members of the congregation etc….things they never did until they saw TB Joshua doing them on Emmanuel TV”.