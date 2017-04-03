44-year-old Adedeji Abiodun Liadi who is PhD student in the International Islamic University, Malaysia (IIUM), has died.

It was gathered that he slumped while jogging on the campus field last week before he was reportedly rushed to the school’s medical facility where he was pronounced dead.

The late Liadi, was popularly known as ‘Olubadan’ because he hailed from Ibadan, Oyo State.

He was a lecturer at the Department of Economics, National Open University Nigeria (NOUN), Lagos.

He was buried according to Islamic rites at the Muslim burial ground in Malaysia, with hundreds of people in attendance.