A former Minister of Education and leader of the #BringBackOurGirls campaign group, Oby Ezekwesili, has said that the Nigerian senate is a glorified gathering of “beer parlour chat” worth N120 billion.

The former minister was reacting to a tweet shared by the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian Senate, which read: “Leader Ndume adds a prayer that men should be encouraged to marry more than one wife. Senator Nazif Suleiman seconds but the Nays have it.”

In response, Mrs Ezekwesili wrote: “The sad thing is that such beer parlor chit chats costs the country N120 Billion Naira annually. What a real pity.”