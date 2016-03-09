A former Minister of Education and leader of the #BringBackOurGirls campaign group, Oby Ezekwesili, has said that the Nigerian senate is a glorified gathering of “beer parlour chat” worth N120 billion.
The former minister was reacting to a tweet shared by the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian Senate, which read: “Leader Ndume adds a prayer that men should be encouraged to marry more than one wife. Senator Nazif Suleiman seconds but the Nays have it.”
In response, Mrs Ezekwesili wrote: “The sad thing is that such beer parlor chit chats costs the country N120 Billion Naira annually. What a real pity.”
Yea, the truth is always a bitter pill to swallow! However, one hopes that she nurses no ambition of being a Senator or serving under the current administration anyway!
I was perplexed when saw the post on the daily what a shame at this time when very very pressing issues like fuel and power scarcity among othesr await discussion the thugs have extra time to talk about more than one wife marriage
Ezekwesili is a disappointment to Nigeria. Her critics were as a result of her dumped and rejected by the immediate past and present administration to be integrated into their scheme of things.
NOT ONLY THAT, THE 2 HOUSES ARE LIKE COWBOY DRINKING SALOON. JUST LOOK AT THE ROADS, THE HOSPITALS, THE SCHOOLOS, THE UNIVERSITIES. THE ELECTRICITY etc,etc MR MOSES, DO YOU LIVE IN NIGERIA? MAYBE YOU ARE ALWAYS FLYING ABOUT & YOU NEVER SEE THE CONDITION OF THE ROADS
Yet she speaks d truth…u cannot dispute dat.
Lies. She cannot fit into your level of criminality
Yes I agree with you
Meaning?
H I V.
The problem is that married women do not understand the meaning of being unmarried after 50yr. A situation where women out numbers the men, what is the solution.
We all know the truth, the people there are all disappointment to the Nation. At the same time that is what it will be because they voted them salfe. Stupid criminals
We are not surprise we all know that what we have at the chamber are bunch on criminals. if we talk about corruption and we want to deal with it almost all of them will be in jail.
THE PROBLEM IS THAT HOW CAN LONG SUFFERING ORDINARY NIGERIANS TAKE BACK THEIR COUNTRY FROM THESE BUNCH OF THESE THIEVES & GANSTERS WHO CALL THEMSELVES POLITICIANS? WE HAVE BECOME TOTALLY HELPLESS WHILE THE LOOTING GOES ON REGARDLESS.
My sister Oby UA being mild dis Senate is a Tombo liquor parlour one with d worst breed of d dregs of d rotten Nigerian political class since d inception of dis 3rd Republic! Only God can save Nigeria citizenry from their orchestrated thievery!
Have not seen anything wrong with a senator wishing that men should be encouraged to marry more than one wife. He was not passing a law. They are still humans please and should be indulged a little. Didn’t hear he presented a bill on it or did he.
It’s a pity we have visionless senators , buying cars, houses, wives and concubines.they never dreamt to be remember for anything.
Bilveths.This is the end result of our Democracy, Politics,and governance.Imagine a Nation who’s senators clueless if not when did marriage become a National issue that needs urgent attension that a Senator elected to represent a constituancy should be used to hawck polygamy in the house of Senate.This and many other aimless motions that occupy the business of the house has reduced them to SUPPER PALM WINE CLUB. What do you expect in a Country where Politicans are top fruadsters,when mediocrity is promoted and celebrated.This is
a big SHAME TO ALL CONCERNED.
show off shame
this is not a bad statement if we are allowes to marry 2 wives that will be better to reduce this problem of women not getting marry in time
Both Lower and Upper house members seems to be working for their self-actualisation and not for the National interest. You can see from the era of David Mark to Saraki and their counterparts Lower house, that they legislated mostly for their self centeredness. They are not legislators but LEGISLOOTERS
Madam,U are absolutely right!
When i read of senator Ndume’s gift to women,i could not help but wonder what might be the content of his skull!
Its baffling,that with the so many ills plaguing the women folk;denial of education,genital mutilation,maternal mortality etc in Nigeria,all senator Ndume could find in his head as a way of uplifting the Nigerian woman is to recommend 2 per man.
When a man talks like that,its only fitting that the content of his head is either a bottle or hemp leaves.
SHAME! SHAME! SHAME!!!
What a shameful prayer by people who called themselves civilized citizens. What a senseless motion in this traumatic economic depression? It’s a pity! Senators are no longer thinking like human beings but animals.
I stand to be corrected. Was there any prophet of God who married and married only one woman? Even those of us that are products of polygamy prove to be holier than those prophets. We fear our wives than our Creator and pretend polygamy is a crime by keeping concubines, girlfriends, sex slaves, etc. than adding more wives.
If one looks at the profile of Magu and the controller of Nigeria customs one must agree that what madam said is true. They could not establish the said credibility test that Magu has failed. They are afraid of Magu because of their corrupt deed and Many things to cover