Narendra Mishra, a journalist with Times of India, has released a video of an assault on a student identified as a Nigerian.

Mishra, who was at the scene of the attack, captured the incident.

He later tweeted: “Sorry world, we are not like this. Shocking incident in Greater Noida. Three attacks on Nigerians in one day. Where are we heading?”

In the video, about 20 young men are seen attacking a defenceless black man.

The youths not only pounced on him at intervals, they also hurled objects at the victim.

He managed to stand up and tried to escape but his attackers caught up with him, and pulled him to the ground as the assault continued.

At a point, the man was motionless, but the attackers will not stop. A young man in white shirt tried to pacify the rampaging mob, but did not succeed.

Sushma Swaraj, India’s minister of external affairs, has demanded a report of the incident.

“I have asked for a report from government of Uttar Pradesh about the reported attack on African students in Noida,” she wrote on Twitter.

It was reported that hundreds of residents of the Indian city attacked Africans after a teenage boy died of a suspected drug overdose.

Africans living in India frequently face discrimination and even violence and are often accused of involvement in the illegal drug trade.

Riots broke out late Monday after police released five Nigerian students detained over the youth’s death — saying they had no evidence against them.

Watch Videos Below;