A Nigerian teenager, Ifeoma White-Thorpe has for the third year in a row accomplished what most high school seniors can only dream of – getting accepted into all eight Ivy League schools, as well as Stanford University.

Ifeoma who attends Morris Hills High School in Denville, New Jersey, got admitted to Harvard, Yale, Columbia, UPenn, Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth, Princeton and Stanford.

She is now dealing with a happier problem—figuring out which of the prestigious schools she’d like to go to in order to further her education, which she thinks will be focused on global health.

Her proud parents from Nigeria, Andre and Patricia White-Thorpe, said they will leave the final decision up to the brilliant teen, granted with the letters she has in front of her, there’s really not a bad choice she can make. Patricia, nee Eluemunor, is a pharmacist, according to her records, while the husband is a computer expert.

The Ivy League is made of up Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University and Yale University.

The top 10 ranked schools for biology in the country are as follows, according to U.S. News and World Report: Harvard (1), the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (1), Stanford (1), the University of California – Berkeley (4) and the California Institute of Technology (5).

Watch Video Below;