Following the payment of ransom, kidnappers of three students, five staff members of Nigerian Turkish International College located in Isheri North LGAs, Ogun State have still not released their victims.

The kidnappers reportedly promised to release their victims on Friday night after their relatives dropped off the 10 million Naira ransom at the agreed spot.

However, after the ransom was dropped, the kidnappers went back on their promise, accusing the relatives of getting security operatives involved.

It was gathered that on Friday night, relatives of those kidnapped were directed by the kidnappers to go to Ogun State, some others were directed to Ondo state and there were those asked to go to Agboju in Lagos state to reunite with their loved ones and were warned not to receive phone calls while at the venue. After the unsuccessful attempt at recovery on Friday, the kidnappers promised to release their victims on Saturday night, however, they failed on their promise again.

One of the relatives who asked not to be named said that her family paid N5 million to the kidnappers.