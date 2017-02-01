A Nigerian woman is unable to pay her over £500,000 (about 192m) NHS bill after giving birth to quadruplets in a west London hospital.

The 43-year-old new mother, known as Priscilla, told staff she was unable to pay her bill after having the babies at Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital in White City.

She said she intended to give birth in Chicago where she has family members after her doctor said Nigerian hospitals do not have the “facilities to cater for the children.”

But she was turned away from the US by border officials after failing to show proof that she could pay for the birth and went into labour in London in November on her return to Nigeria.

Her contractions started as she was mid-flight from Chicago to Heathrow, and she was rushed to hospital as soon as it landed.

Tragically, one of her babies died immediately, while another, named Deborah, died a few days later.

Priscilla, who underwent IVF treatment to help her conceive, is now living in a London hostel run by a charity while her two surviving babies, Elijah and Esther, remain in hospital.

Her husband is unable to travel to the UK due to a further lack of funds. The family’s shocking story will feature on BBC 2 documentary Hospitals on Wednesday, February 1st.

Her two surviving children, Elijah and Esther, were so premature they have had to be looked after in neonatal intensive care at a cost of £20,000 a week.

The cost of her complex birth and continued treatment of the babies has already reached £500,000, but Priscilla admits that there’s no way she can pay the money back, even if she worked every day for the rest of her life.

She said she didn’t plan to give birth in London, as she had been travelling back to Nigeria via Heathrow when she went into Labour.

