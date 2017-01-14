Governor Abiola Ajimobi in his address to protesting students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) dared the students to bring on violence if that was what they wanted and added that it was not the first time a school had been closed for 8 months.

LAUTECH is currently on a 8-month long strike over an unresolved ownership crisis between the two owner states of Oyo and Osun. The Ownership crisis led to declaration of strike by the academic staff of the institution.

Ajimobi’s comments sounded harsh and insensitive which is unbecoming of him.

Watch The Video;

Oyo state Governor Ajimobi is a good example of bad leadership. pic.twitter.com/pUvPORdumI — OlaSunKanMi (@SmilesParker) January 13, 2017

See Nigerians’ reactions to Ajimobi’s insensitive and violence inciting comments;

1. I just saw that Ajimobi video and I am very angry. Angry at the fact that it is coming frm a Politician who ran on the platform of change — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) January 14, 2017

U knew and didn’t warn us @Barryston: Ajimobi doesn’t know how to talk right from time so it didn’t come as a surprise when I saw that video — Henry Efe Omafodezi (@omawrites) January 14, 2017

“If the school is close…. is it the first time school is being closed…” Governor Ajimobi. God go punish anybody wey talk abt respect. — Otunba Asiwaju (@AsiwajuOladimej) January 14, 2017

Oyo's Gov Ajimobi wants students to beg him for failing in or refusing to do his job & he claims to be "constituted authority"? Shameful! — Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) January 14, 2017

If you think Ajimobi is a terrible governor, it’s only cause you haven’t met Amosun. The man is retarded, am telling you. — Lamina Gbenga (@LaminaGbenga) January 14, 2017

As we discuss this Gov Ajimobi issue, we need to have a frank discussion about the state of our Education in this country… — Y.O. (@yojora) January 14, 2017

To have leaders in nigeria such as #Ajimobi who boast in their incompetencies without remorse, sympathy and conscience is no way forward — Purposeful living (@iam__cool__) January 14, 2017

“Go and die”~ Oshiomhole

“Whatever you want to do, go and do” ~ Ajimobi We all need to go and examine the APC manifesto. — Ebube D Statesman (@akaebube) January 14, 2017

“Even if I don’t pay salaries or I don’t pay anything, the fact is I’m constituted authority.” ~Gov. Ajimobi- My God! Nigeria has a long way — Ólówó-rúbì-óshé (@BuwaWalker) January 14, 2017