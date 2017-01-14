Governor Abiola Ajimobi

Governor Abiola Ajimobi in his address to protesting students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) dared the students to bring on violence if that was what they wanted and added that it was not the first time a school had been closed for 8 months.

LAUTECH is currently on a 8-month long strike over an unresolved ownership crisis between the two owner states of Oyo and Osun. The Ownership crisis led to declaration of strike by the academic staff of the institution.

Ajimobi’s comments sounded harsh and insensitive which is unbecoming of him.

Watch The Video;

See Nigerians’ reactions to Ajimobi’s insensitive and violence inciting comments;