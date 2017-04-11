If you are wondering why Reuben Abati, former Special Adviser, Media and Publicity and official Spokesperson to Former President Goodluck Jonathan is trending on twitter, read here

He is receiving knocks from Nigerians for his review of the just concluded Big Brother reality show.

His decision to compare Tboss’s breast (one of the housemates on the show) to Cossy Orjiakor’s was not well received by people who wondered why a married man like him was watching the show.

See tweets below;

When Reuben Abati says your crush has “Fluffy, South-looking, slightly bigger than mangoes breasts”

ME: pic.twitter.com/rGuzKQtIuo — Emmanuel Olabode (@olabodeEO) April 11, 2017

Reuben Abati Wow. Just read that post. Actually still don’t believe he wrote that. — Honey (@obe1900) April 11, 2017

It’s irritating some ppl r still supporting the shit article Reuben Abati wrote — Alexandra (@cheekah26) April 11, 2017

Reuben Abati on #BBNaija said he has ‘no doubt’ TBoss’ll end up doing better in the outside market than d other finalists. Lemme sleep small — Sola Oyeniyi (@sholzoyen) April 11, 2017

Now back to Uncle Reuben abati! Hmmm ur article — Vote Efe : 32052 (@morganbounty) April 11, 2017

it was first Kemen and now u Reuben Abati @abati1990

Is abuse a way of living for Nigerian men? #BBNaija Let Tboss be — MoAfrika (@RedsyAli) April 11, 2017

This is the Nigeria we have now– Reuben Abati writes an article on TBoss — Abidemi (@bidemi_brooke) April 11, 2017

The real “Reuben Abati” revealed! Pervert! He watched #BBNaija till the end cos he enjoyed the show, now comes out with this? — David (@Not_My_Thought) April 11, 2017