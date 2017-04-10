Evictees

The continued demolition of Otodo Gbame, a waterfront in Lagos State by the task force officials from the Environment Ministry has been critised by Nigerians.

Recall that the task force officials arrived at the community as early as 6am on Sunday, April 9 in company with security operatives and proceeded to set houses ablaze as resident fled.

Nigerian Monitor reported yesterday that a life was lost while several others were rendered homeless, injured by the security operatives.

Below are the reactions that have ensued;