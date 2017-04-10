The continued demolition of Otodo Gbame, a waterfront in Lagos State by the task force officials from the Environment Ministry has been critised by Nigerians.

Recall that the task force officials arrived at the community as early as 6am on Sunday, April 9 in company with security operatives and proceeded to set houses ablaze as resident fled.

Nigerian Monitor reported yesterday that a life was lost while several others were rendered homeless, injured by the security operatives.

Below are the reactions that have ensued;

Dear @AkinwunmiAmbode, note that the cries of the innocent Women & children will never go unpunished. #OtodoGbame

pic.twitter.com/04zeBoFvT9 — Oke Umurhohwo (@stalyf) April 9, 2017

Last night, these #OtodoGbame children & women slept on boats in pure cold. Why not get them a place to live before destroying their homes? pic.twitter.com/KyzSbOtiKb — Oke Umurhohwo (@stalyf) April 10, 2017

We followed @BBNaija to the end. Can we also follow the brutality of Lagos govt on residents of #OtodoGbame to the finale: which is justice. — Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) April 9, 2017

Take a moment to process this, among those that have nowhere to go but sleep in a canoe :- kids, women, aged, sick, pregnant. #OtodoGbame pic.twitter.com/PCvvDce9K8 — Leke Alabi-Isama (@Laakesidee) April 9, 2017

Dear @AkinwunmiAmbode, who gave the order 4 d demolition of #OtodoGbame? I hope ur little achievement has not beclouded u Sir. — Deewon (@deewonbaba) April 10, 2017

How many homes @AkinwunmiAmbode provided since 2015? But at #OtodoGbame alone he brutally rendered over 4000 homeless. — Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) April 10, 2017

Any government that kills the poor to make the rich happy should be overthrown through legal means. #OtodoGbame pic.twitter.com/C622sfp1OP — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) April 10, 2017

Despite a court order, despite the international outcry over the initial demolition, the Lagos State Govt is still clearing #OtodoGbame — Mark Amaza (@amasonic) April 10, 2017

Dat some pple found demselves livin in slums is an indictment of governance.No one chooses to live in slum #OtodoGbame @TVCconnect #yourview — Olabode Matthew Olu (@Matooosa) April 10, 2017