The continued demolition of Otodo Gbame, a waterfront in Lagos State by the task force officials from the Environment Ministry has been critised by Nigerians.
Recall that the task force officials arrived at the community as early as 6am on Sunday, April 9 in company with security operatives and proceeded to set houses ablaze as resident fled.
Nigerian Monitor reported yesterday that a life was lost while several others were rendered homeless, injured by the security operatives.
Below are the reactions that have ensued;
Dear @AkinwunmiAmbode, note that the cries of the innocent Women & children will never go unpunished. #OtodoGbame
— Oke Umurhohwo (@stalyf) April 9, 2017
Last night, these #OtodoGbame children & women slept on boats in pure cold. Why not get them a place to live before destroying their homes? pic.twitter.com/KyzSbOtiKb
— Oke Umurhohwo (@stalyf) April 10, 2017
We followed @BBNaija to the end. Can we also follow the brutality of Lagos govt on residents of #OtodoGbame to the finale: which is justice.
— Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) April 9, 2017
Take a moment to process this, among those that have nowhere to go but sleep in a canoe :- kids, women, aged, sick, pregnant. #OtodoGbame pic.twitter.com/PCvvDce9K8
— Leke Alabi-Isama (@Laakesidee) April 9, 2017
Please Tag all the celebrities that endorsed Abode, babies are going to sleep in canoes under the cold open skies tonight #OtodoGbame pic.twitter.com/OpYafaid1H
— FILMMAKER🇳🇬 (@DirectorSolomon) April 9, 2017
Dear @AkinwunmiAmbode, who gave the order 4 d demolition of #OtodoGbame? I hope ur little achievement has not beclouded u Sir.
— Deewon (@deewonbaba) April 10, 2017
How many homes @AkinwunmiAmbode provided since 2015? But at #OtodoGbame alone he brutally rendered over 4000 homeless.
— Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) April 10, 2017
Any government that kills the poor to make the rich happy should be overthrown through legal means. #OtodoGbame pic.twitter.com/C622sfp1OP
— Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) April 10, 2017
Despite a court order, despite the international outcry over the initial demolition, the Lagos State Govt is still clearing #OtodoGbame
— Mark Amaza (@amasonic) April 10, 2017
Dat some pple found demselves livin in slums is an indictment of governance.No one chooses to live in slum #OtodoGbame @TVCconnect #yourview
— Olabode Matthew Olu (@Matooosa) April 10, 2017
Dear @AkinwunmiAmbode, I hope you know that someday, in international law, you can face criminal trial for your actions in #OtodoGbame. 😐
— AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) April 10, 2017
Ambode like Fashola before him was hand-picked by the OWNER and CEO of Lagos State Inc.
(1) And whatever the OWNER and CEO of Lagos State Inc. wants the JAGABAN gets.
(2) Fashola handed over a swathes of Lagos State land to the JAGABAN for being allowed to be Governor of Lagos State + Houses in Ikoyi and Abuja + a monthly percentage of Lagos State IGR collected from truck pushers and Iya-olojas with total wares on their stall not more than N5,000.00
(3) Now it is Ambode turn to pay his master with a choice land for the JAGABAN Eko Atlantic City Phase 2. Who cares if children and women get to sleep in canoes in open seas in the cold. As long as Asiwaju can make his Billions and his sons can import white girls as wives – all the rest of Lagosians can cry and shed blood- what are you all going to do about it, except moan and post comments on-line?
(4) Your next Governor is being groomed as we speak – Governor Desmond Elliot!