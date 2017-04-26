Shortly after the weekly Federal Executive meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari, Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed while speaking to State House correspondents said the President was resting at home instead of being at the meeting.

He added that Buhari had asked that files be brought to his residence so he could be working from home.

As usual, his reason for the President’s absence was not well received by Nigerians who believe the Minister has a thing for not speaking the truth.

Below are some of the reactions;

Lai Mohammed: President “Buhari will work from home henceforth”. Me: Was he working from Bush Before? pic.twitter.com/mfHgdhiA0O — Naija Boy (@OsasCruz) April 26, 2017

Lai Mohammed is doing a most difficult job. How can someone make the announcement of PMB working from home with a straight face? — Israel odita (@OditaIsrael) April 26, 2017

After Buhari’s tenure, when reporters get to ask him what it felt like being Buhari’s minister of info, Lai Mohammed will be like pic.twitter.com/YMMJCih9LA — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) April 26, 2017

According to Lai Mohammed Buhari is to work from home then we workers and student have the right to work from home. RT IF U SUPPORT THIS pic.twitter.com/0LlT5WZPxU — NewsCanTell (@newscantell) April 26, 2017

Buhari is now a yahoo guy cos he will be working from home now Lai Mohammed said so — Olaide Sanusi (@OlaideSanusiB) April 26, 2017

Lai Mohammed…There is God o, #Lais wont solve anything — Tobbhie (@Mister_Tobbhie) April 26, 2017

Whenever I see Lai Mohammed trending I know he has lied again. — Dominic okeke (@minospeed007) April 26, 2017

When you hear Lai Mohammed say Buhari is working from home and hale and hearty! pic.twitter.com/4iS2XrxRay — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) April 26, 2017

When I look at Lai Mohammed, he is the same who told so much lies at a White House meeting I attended with him. Even Osinbajo was shocked! — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) April 26, 2017