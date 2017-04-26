Lai Mohammed and Buhari

Shortly after the weekly Federal Executive meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari, Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed while speaking to State House correspondents said the President was resting at home instead of being at the meeting.

He added that Buhari had asked that files be brought to his residence so he could be working from home.

As usual, his reason for the President’s absence was not well received by Nigerians who believe the Minister has a thing for not speaking the truth.

Below are some of the reactions;

