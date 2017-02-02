Owoseni-2face

The decision of the Lagos State Police Command who spoke through the Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni to stop the proposed Nationwide Protest fixed for February 6 has obviously not gone down well with Nigerians who see it as a limitation on their right to protest.

The protest which would be led by 2face Idibia against the backdrop of the economic woes the country is battling has massive support from Nigerians.

Below are how Nigerians are reacting to the Lagos Police’s Vow to stop the protest;