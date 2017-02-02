The decision of the Lagos State Police Command who spoke through the Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni to stop the proposed Nationwide Protest fixed for February 6 has obviously not gone down well with Nigerians who see it as a limitation on their right to protest.

The protest which would be led by 2face Idibia against the backdrop of the economic woes the country is battling has massive support from Nigerians.

Below are how Nigerians are reacting to the Lagos Police’s Vow to stop the protest;

Before the Lagos Police command stops Tuface’s protest, they should remember we are suffering together under the same taskmasters — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) February 2, 2017

Since when did a peaceful protest become a crime in Nigeria that Lagos police are planning to halt ? — Ayo FBI (@PureMind__) February 2, 2017

This protest is a statement from the oppressed to the oppressor. Lagos Police vowing to stop it, means they have already taken sides. — A Child Of Curiosity (@yekeme) February 2, 2017

Lagos police be acting like everything is fine with Nigeria pls allow the protest hold ooo #istandwithtuface — Ojo Oluwasanmi (@oluwsanmi_tunde) February 2, 2017

Mtcheww. When sniper is now 500naira. Lagos police should come and arrest mosquitoes for me nah.. — Badmus Segun Alex (@badmusalex) February 2, 2017

We would provide our own security if Lagos Police fails, for so long @NigeriaPolice neva really cared about our safety ask #southkaduna — al sunnie udogu (@al_sunnie1) February 2, 2017

Instead of Lagos Police stopping TuBaba’s Feb 6 protest, how about making available adequate Police personnel to make sure it’s peaceful — EmmaJay (@Iam_EmmaJay) February 2, 2017

Remember we are suffering together: LagosPolice Vows ToStop 2Face Idibia’s Planned Protest https://t.co/lEYaOuCGGR pic.twitter.com/ccR9y9ZQM5 — GOLDEN RULE (@Honitayo1) February 2, 2017