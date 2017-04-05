Governor-Abdulaziz-Yari-Abubakar

Following a statement credited to Zamfara State Governor and Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum Chairman, Abdulaziz Yari that God is punishing Nigerians with the outbreak of Meningitis because people have turned their backs on him and that fornication has become rampant, his comments have generated widespread reactions from online users.

The Governor’s comment seems very ridiculous to come out from a man saddled with the responsibility of ruling a state.

Read the story here.

See tweets below;

Get reviews of the best phones, electronics and home appliances in Nigeria