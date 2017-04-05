Following a statement credited to Zamfara State Governor and Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum Chairman, Abdulaziz Yari that God is punishing Nigerians with the outbreak of Meningitis because people have turned their backs on him and that fornication has become rampant, his comments have generated widespread reactions from online users.

The Governor’s comment seems very ridiculous to come out from a man saddled with the responsibility of ruling a state.

Read the story here.

See tweets below;

Zamfara men, after listening to Gov Yari’s message will be running away from knacking like: “Get behind us, O ye daughters of Meningitis” pic.twitter.com/1UVCYdCEFO — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) April 5, 2017

Federal Ministry of Health, kindly send a copy of your advisory on meningitis 👇to Gov. Yari. Translate it into Hausa for him please. https://t.co/0FvbeXyqeV — Reuben Abati (@abati1990) April 5, 2017

Gov Yari and Zamfara people, if the god of your governor send #meningitis to punish you. Then come to Jesus Christ today for healing — Adadem (@AdademOmoluabi) April 5, 2017

Gov Yari’s opinion on meningitis gives a perfect cue to the hypocritical thought system of Nigerians on GOD. — Ty jnr (@iam_otunbaty) April 5, 2017

So are all agreed that Gov Yari is a moron? — The King’s Hand (@9jabadtguy3) April 5, 2017

While their kins and kiths jet out for littlest of illnesses, Gov Yari blames us for Meningitis and sinning against God. — Gbenga Ajongbolo (@GbengaAjongbolo) April 5, 2017

Nigerians pls abstain from fornication to be free from meningitis. According Gov. Yari, God is punishing fornicators with it. #YeyeDeySmell — Uchenna Paul A. (@uchennapaul) April 5, 2017

Gov Yari is an example of why we should conduct mental evaluation for those seeking public offices in Nigeria. Even a kid reasons better. https://t.co/oBhkL1Mo4G — bazzokpara.com 🇳🇬 (@basilokpara) April 5, 2017

