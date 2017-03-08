Acting President Yemi Osinbajo turns 60 today, March 8 and tributes have started pouring in for the man saddled with running the affairs of the country while ailing President Muhammadu Buhari is in London for medical vacation.

It is safe to to say Osinbajo should be expecting a phone call from Buhari since he called Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 80th birthday and other phone calls he has made since he went on break.

Below are Nigerians’ birthday wishes to the acting President;

Happy 60th birthday @ProfOsinbajo . May your days be peaceful and your nights be restful, and may your legacies outlast the test of time — Jaafar Abubakar III™ (@c_deek) March 8, 2017

Happy 60th Birthday to the best VP Nigeria has ever had @ProfOsinbajo pic.twitter.com/Tz8LccFize — Tolulope (@Teemoney_1) March 8, 2017

Happy 60th to the amiable Ag President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo. I pray God bestow unto you wisdom, knowledge & understanding to lead us aright — #BringBackOurGirls (@iam_olutayo) March 8, 2017

Happy 60th birthday to our brilliant Prof and acting president @ProfOsinbajo. Many happy returns in excellent health pic.twitter.com/7B0YjFUIag — AYO OMIDIRAN (@ayomidiran) March 8, 2017

Here’s wishing Ag. President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo a happy 60th birthday.

May your days be long sir. — john.aderogba (@johnaderogba) March 8, 2017

HAPPY 60TH BIRTHDAY @ProfOsinbajo MORE GRACE & STRENGTH TO CARRY ON IN JESUS NAME, AMEN. pic.twitter.com/SBDn33toZv — Meroyi Emmanuel (@MeroyiSmatt) March 8, 2017

Wishing a very happy 60th birthday to Acting President @ProfOsinbajo, a man of integrity. May you continue to grow in wisdom. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 8, 2017

Happy birthday Mr. Acting President @ProfOsinbajo . We give glory to God for your extraordinary life. pic.twitter.com/zmprA1fbRt — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 8, 2017