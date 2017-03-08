yemi-osinbajo-1-600x381

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo turns 60 today, March 8 and tributes have started pouring in for the man saddled with running the affairs of the country while ailing President Muhammadu Buhari is in London for medical vacation.

It is safe to to say Osinbajo should be expecting a phone call from Buhari since he called Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 80th birthday and other phone calls he has made since he went on break.

Below are Nigerians’ birthday wishes to the acting President;

