The Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the presidency to be more transparent in managing the health of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The faction said this in a statement issued by Dayo Adeyeye, its spokesman, on Friday.

While welcoming the president, who returned after a 50-day vacation in the UK on Friday, the faction said Nigerians deserved to know his health status and how it was being managed.

“The national caretaker committee led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi, CON on behalf of the entire PDP organs and family nationwide joins other Nigerians to welcome back the president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari from the United Kingdom this morning,” Adeyey said.

“We pray for the president’s complete recovery and advise the presidency to be more transparent in managing the health of President Muhmmadu Buhari. Nigerians deserves to know the health status of their president and how it’s being managed.”

The PDP faction also thanked Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo for holding the fort in Buhari’s absence, and it called on Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery of the president.

“In the same vein, we thank the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo for holding fort creditably while the president was away; and urge him to continue to work assiduously to lift the nation out of this debilitating economic recession. To achieve this all hands must be on deck. There is therefore the need to reduce political tension and bring all Nigerians together,” the statement said.

“We call on all Nigerians to continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari’s quick recovery; and for wisdom for the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbanjo in the onerous task of steering the ship of state.”