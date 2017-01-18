A military plane accidentally dropped bomb on a Civilian Community in Rann, Borno State leaving many feared dead and wounding several others including some members of the International Red Cross.

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to the families of the bereaved and urged the Borno State Government to assist in the treatment of those wounded.

Below is how Nigerians have been reacting to the accidental bombing;

Sir those affected are not here to read your tweets .Go to Borno now and do the needful https://t.co/boXZ7cIoDb — Oluwaseunfunmi. (@S_fashooo) January 18, 2017

Mr. President, the affected families are not on Twitter. A good time to visit Borno and the affected community. This needs more. Urgently. https://t.co/kD7cngTntO — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 17, 2017

After today’s ‘accidental bombing’ in Borno, the following MUST RESIGN:

Chief of Air Staff

Chief of Defense Staff

Minister of Defense — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) January 17, 2017

The Rann IDP accidental bombing is a tragedy. Let us be matured and not allow our basal instincts to jump on it to achieve anything else. — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) January 17, 2017

Imagine if it was under Jonathan that d Army mistakenly bombed an IDP camp & GEJ is commiserating from Aso Rock Twitter would have crashed — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) January 18, 2017 Get reviews of the best phones, electronics and home appliances in Nigeria

The case of the IDP camp mistakenly bombed is tragic. I sympathize with the victims and the military. Pls let no one politicize this tragedy — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 17, 2017

Nigeria is just funny.

Bomb was mistakenly dropped in the IDP?

Do they look like BH terrorists?

I just can’t reconcile these. — Otunba Babalola (@OtunbaBabalola) January 17, 2017

11/01/2017: Nigerian governor accuses aid agencies of exploiting IDPs. 17/01/2017: Military jet ‘mistakenly’ bombs aid workers at IDP camp. — Fidelis Mbah (@FidelisMbah) January 17, 2017

While we tweet away. The Nigerian army mistakenly dropped a bomb in an IDP camp in Borno. Yes. Accidentally dropped a bomb in an IDP camp. 🤔 — Ferdinand (@Burmese_Tyga) January 17, 2017