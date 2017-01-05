Despite MMM Nigeria’s recent assurance that operations will start January 14, Nigerians have taken to their social media accounts to hope the date given does not change and some have made use of the opportunity to mock those involved in the ponzi scheme.

Recall that in December, 2016, MMM announced that it would block withdrawal of funds from it accounts by particpants and just yesterday, January 4, guidelines for 2017 were released.

See the tweets below;

MMM Must come back … Lols Nigerians can dream o come back so you’ll get your money and let it collapse? Una dey learn work — Μαrιо (@Iam_jege) January 5, 2017

MMM Must Come Back is number 4, trending topic… Nigerians never give up 😂😂 — The Russian Bear! (@prowzac) January 5, 2017

Even if MMM Must Come Back, people should come back to their senses. No shortcut to success. It’s like postponing or extending d dooms day. — Ozii Baba (@ozii_baba) January 5, 2017

MMM must come back so I can tax all my friends who pretend to not have money but have 100k and above frozen there. — Miss Daniella (@Dani__Keri) January 5, 2017

"MMM Must Come Back" i don't think that caption begins to describe it…better 'MMM will come back'…. getting ready to PH and GH — Augustine michael (@austinemike9) January 5, 2017

😂 😂 just saw this trend – MMM must come back 🔙. Lol, that Means a lot is really happening behind closed doors.. — ★Bettyjunes⭐ (@chinenyezebetty) January 5, 2017

Passport office in Festac yesterday everybody was praying MMM must come back — Isaiah Akomor (@isaiahakomor) January 5, 2017

The trend “MMM must come back” is quite funny, Buh let’s tell ourselves the truth, at this point, there’s no possible way people won’t lose — Sarcastic Frank™ (@franklinto) January 5, 2017

Nigerians are “very like that”.. DEY are hia tweeting MMM Must come back instead of praying Harmattan must come back. SMH in Aramaic for una — Μαrιо (@Iam_jege) January 5, 2017