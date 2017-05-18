The sudden death of Moji Olaiya, popular Nollywood actress and daughter of legendary highlife musician, Victor Olaiya has sent shock waves across the entertainment industry.

Moji Olaiya who died at age 42 in Canada gave birth two months ago.

See the reactions that have trailed her passing;

Moji Olaiya was a very humble and professional actress. Her role in Super Story was phenomenon.

May her soul rest in peace. — Pete Okoye MrP (@MrP_Psquare) May 18, 2017

Moji Olaiya hmmmm. May God grant you eternal rest and also my school mate Tawa Sanni. — Omotola Oludele (@omotty2001) May 18, 2017

I opened twitter to see you trending, said a quick prayer hoping it isn’t tragedy, alas! It is…RIP Moji Olaiya so sad! — gracefully (@Ajikenimi) May 18, 2017

Moji Olaiya is dead… I saw her post on IG some hrs ago….she’s hale and healthy. This life na pot of beans! — MIRACLEBOY (@ojohn425) May 18, 2017

Moji Olaiya was such a breakout star on Super Story back in the day. — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) May 18, 2017

This is really sad news, she gave birth just months ago. RIP Moji Olaiya, I can still remember you in Super Story. So so sad. pic.twitter.com/oufaDIjzW7 — Dream In Colors (@Tobiloba_O) May 18, 2017

Moji Olaiya used to be one of my favorites .. She and dem Lola Alao and co.. So sad She’s gone now.. — Shola (@showdop) May 18, 2017

Really sad news about Moji Olaiya . Loved her movies 😥 — Jaye Jaye ⭐️ (@jayeolapapingo) May 18, 2017