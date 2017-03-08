The US embassy in Nigeria has said there is no need for Nigerians to cancel travel plans to the United States, dismissing reports about a policy change affecting Nigerians.

Russell K. Brooks, spokesperson of the embassy, said this in response to inquiries by Associated Press.

The agency had requested comment after Abike Dabiri-Erewa, senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, said some Nigerians with valid multiple-entry US visas were stopped at the airport and put on the next plane home.

Brooks’ comment reinforced the statement by Nigeria’s foreign minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, denying any ban for holders of valid entry visa.

Onyeama said Nigerians were free to travel to US because the country is not on the ban list.

“On the issue of Nigerians being turned back from the US, this is not the case,” he said.

“I am in touch with the US embassy and the ambassador said no, there was nothing of such nature.

“I can tell you to ignore any call or advice to reconsider travelling to the US because there is no basis for that.”

He said there was absolutely no report whatsoever from the US or from Nigerian consulate that Nigerians were being turned back.

Onyeama added that external relations issues are handled by the ministry of foreign affairs or the presidency, and “any other source is not from the government”.