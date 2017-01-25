apostle suleiman

The attempt by the Department of State Security (DSS) to arrest the Founder and President of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman was foiled by Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose in the early hours of today.

His attempted arrest is unconnected to a video clip that went viral over the weekend telling his church members to protect themselves against Fulani herdsmen and that he had instructed his security men to kill any Fulani herdsmen found around him or his church premises.

Below are Nigerians’ reactions to the attempted arrest of Apostle Suleman;