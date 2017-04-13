The Recovered Cash

Nigerians are talking about the recent discoveries made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of large cash in hidden places without any one coming forward to claim ownership.

Recall EFCC operatives discovered $43.4m, £27,800 and N23.2m in an empty apartment on Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos on Wednesday, April 12.

Before that, N250m was found by the anti-graft body’s officers in Balogun Market, Lagos State among other discoveries made including the N49m intercepted at the Kaduna International Airport, the recovery of $9.8m cash in a building belonging to a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Andrew Yakubu and others not mentioned.

Below are Nigerians’s reactions to the discoveries made;

