Nigerians are talking about the recent discoveries made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of large cash in hidden places without any one coming forward to claim ownership.

Recall EFCC operatives discovered $43.4m, £27,800 and N23.2m in an empty apartment on Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos on Wednesday, April 12.

Before that, N250m was found by the anti-graft body’s officers in Balogun Market, Lagos State among other discoveries made including the N49m intercepted at the Kaduna International Airport, the recovery of $9.8m cash in a building belonging to a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Andrew Yakubu and others not mentioned.

Below are Nigerians’s reactions to the discoveries made;

EFCC after all dis discovery of PDP’s corruption come 2019 some people will still vote for them o💁🏽‍♂️were u born to b a slave??💁🏽‍♂️💁🏽‍♂️ — josh (@omobolaji69Josh) April 13, 2017

The EFCC should put this looters in kirikiri prison so they can experience the other side of it too… — Utibe (@Gwin07) April 13, 2017

Just immediately after #BBNaija (distraction) , GEJ has been implicated in a corruption case and EFCC has uncovered cash. Kudos to PMB. Nice — Kelvin Odanz (@KelvinOdanz) April 13, 2017

But if u have been ffin d proceedins, ud know thats not the case. Efcc get to court, and cannot produce proof. Every fucking time. https://t.co/wuZfRhCzi9 — Mudi Bankz™ (@battousaii_) April 13, 2017

EFCC So finally we are back to the problems of Nigeria TBoss can rest now 🙌🙌 — josh (@omobolaji69Josh) April 13, 2017

I’m just here laughing at y’all dancing this music of shame with EFCC. Selective money recovery with no clear cut prosecution process. — Hassan Musa, 哈桑. (@Emveepee1) April 13, 2017

@CHYCHYCHUKWU It would be considered that the court is fighting corruption when they send anyone being prosecuted by EFCC without EFCC proving them guilty — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) April 13, 2017

The most painful part about all this mini efcc recovers we don’t know who keep it there and who spend it after all — Donald Alaigba (@DonaldAlaigba) April 13, 2017

But wait, EFCC after discovering the Money what Next?? — Dr_Aybams (@hayurbami) April 13, 2017

EFCC raiding so far: In Kaduna Found $9.8m

In Lagos Found $38m

I Wonder How Much They Will See in Abuja…. 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oaVwB4DGTi — Naija Boy (@OsasCruz) April 12, 2017

EFCC: We found money

DemDem: Lies, show evidence

EFCC: Oya see evidence

DemDem: Tell us the owner

EFCC: Mr Lagbaja

DemDem: Its Media Trial pic.twitter.com/8O1unbmQrU — Mr. JAG® (@jag_bros) April 13, 2017