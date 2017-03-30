A date that went wrong in Ibadan has been the butt of jokes on twitter as a lady reportedly returned the money a guy spent her after claiming he insulted her.

The lady identified as @MissMoshiku on Twitter took the step after she refused relationship advances from her date Adeniji Olaoluwa Ayodeji.

After the rejection, Ayodeji had tweeted his thought, equating a date to a relationship acceptance.

Some girls are just mad. You agreed to go on a date with me and you’re telling me you not interested in a relationship. #brokeasshungrybitch

— Ayo (@Pabloayodeji) March 29, 2017

The lady replied by transferring to him, the total amount he spent on the date and over.

“Keep the change bruh,” she said as narration for the funds transfer.

See the screen grab of the reply below.

See the reactions below;



In the end, Ibadan is a wonderful place. Don’t let twitter fool you. — Alajo Shomolu (@Chris_Raiwe) March 29, 2017

See Ibadan people disowning their own already saying he’s an Ekiti boy, but look at God, cinema no dey Ekiti pic.twitter.com/wAktY9cf22 — Alága (@ICONOREOLUWA) March 29, 2017

Guys. Leave these Lagos babes alone. Go to Ibadan with your 5k, settle down and start a family — Orgasimma (@NomskyN) March 29, 2017

She unleashed N5k response to N3800 insult. Bro be getting N10m worth of damages”@TytbonesCEO: Ibadan girls have saved the day!!! Standard” — Henry Efe Omafodezi (@omawrites) March 30, 2017

@officialEFCC There is a new ponzi scheme in Ibadan,a young man got 5k after investing 3k8 in less than 6hours. #keepthechangebae — limmion (@limmion) March 30, 2017