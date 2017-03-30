Meme'

A date that went wrong in Ibadan has been the butt of  jokes on twitter as a lady reportedly returned the money a guy spent her after claiming he insulted her.

The lady identified as @MissMoshiku on Twitter took the step after she refused relationship advances from her date Adeniji Olaoluwa Ayodeji.

After the rejection, Ayodeji had tweeted his thought, equating a date to a relationship acceptance.

Some girls are just mad. You agreed to go on a date with me and you’re telling me you not interested in a relationship. #brokeasshungrybitch

March 29, 2017

The lady replied by transferring to him, the total amount he spent on the date and over.

“Keep the change bruh,” she said as narration for the funds transfer.

See the screen grab of the reply below.

See the reactions below;
