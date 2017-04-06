Online users have been talking about the inability of one of the BB Naija housemates, Tboss to recite the National Assembly before later blaming it on Debbie Rise who dared her to recite the anthem.

This happened during a ‘Truth or Dare’ task given to the housemates by Biggie on Wednesday, April 5.

Tboss got angered by her inability to sing the anthem and then took it out on her fellow housemate, Debbie Rise.

See the reactions below;

Ome of our politicians cannot sign the “National Anthem” either & they are still on seat, none of you have complained!!! Just passing though — Tony (@ANwaobi) April 6, 2017

@BBNaija Tboss is Fake, how can this Fake represent Nigeria? Come so my little niece ll teach u National anthem. Only knows hw to pierce n Bossy HMs — Anita (@AnitarobertN) April 6, 2017

A whole 33 year old grown ass woman cant sing national anthem??? Disgrace at its best tboss so embarrassing #bbnaija — Bisola/Marvis/Efe😍😍 (@Mandie_simza) April 6, 2017

#TBoss inability to sing the National Anthem ll win her #BBNaija

Nigerians love for mediocrity is d reason we ve Buhari,Rauf, Solomon Dalung — Statesman of Hope (@DonTheMerchant) April 6, 2017

Good morning to all those who can sing the National anthem, the rest of you should goan collect theirs from Aunty Tokunbo. — Perfect New Man 🌝 (@EvAnSJeNs) April 6, 2017

I don’t understand you Tboss fans and haters. The National anthem isn’t the issue here. That disgusting tantrum she threw is the real issue. — HendrixWithNoGuitar (@Har_kym_) April 6, 2017

This is a country where poverty and corruption has made us consider patriotism a small thing. The national anthem is your citizen trampstamp — KVNG Island (@KVNG_Island) April 6, 2017

It’s not coz she can’t do smthg as “BASIC” as sing d National Anthem, it’s coz she’s blaming Debie 4 her inadequacy! #BBNaija — Yamai (@ydcoal) April 6, 2017

U mean she went through the uni, NYSC and still can’t recite national Anthem? Malu Malu ni ehnn #teamEfe #efeNation pic.twitter.com/PtKQ07Fqwd — aceBOSS (@anzizielioenai) April 6, 2017

