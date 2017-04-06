debie-tboss

Online users have been talking about the inability of one of the BB Naija housemates, Tboss to recite the National Assembly before later blaming it on Debbie Rise who dared her to recite the anthem.

This happened during a ‘Truth or Dare’ task given to the housemates by Biggie on Wednesday, April 5.

Tboss got angered by her inability to sing the anthem and then took it out on her fellow housemate, Debbie Rise.

See the reactions below;

Watch Videos Below;