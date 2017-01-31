As February 5 draws nearer, reactions have continued to trail the proposed Nationwide protest to be led by Innocent Idibia also known as 2face against the Federal Government over the current hardship in the country.

Some have insinuated that the proposed demonstration is going to be sponsored by a former Akwa Ibom State governor and now a sitting senator, Godswill Akpabio while some entertainers like Bovi, Funke Adesiyan have decided to boycott the protest altogether.

On the bright side, Burna boy, Davido among others have indicated interest in joining the protest slated for February 5.

Below are Nigerians’ reactions to the planned demonstration;

So when Tuface was demanding good governance from GEJ govt, he was a voice for the masses. But now he has motives? 2 words, 8 letters. — Rita C. Onwurah (@RitaOnwurah) January 31, 2017

Either tuface was paid, bought or motivated by anybody, we don’t care…all we care about is marching with him on 5th of Feb — Derbeylee (@iamdaybolar) January 31, 2017

3. The walk Tuface is organizing may not sit well with you because of your politics.. however to question and insult his character is evil — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) January 31, 2017

Few weeks ago, some folks did #1millionmarchforBuhari, no insults, no police tear gas. But Tuface protest is doing problem now.. Hypocrisy!! — Otunba Asiwaju (@AsiwajuOladimej) January 31, 2017

Tuface’s private life has absolutely nothing to do with him demanding better governance from our leaders please! — Chika (@Chikaa_19) January 31, 2017

Tuface can afford to feed his family regardless the situation of Nigeria.

That protest is for U & me.

If you fail to see that, GOOD RIDDANCE — Issa new account (@SheLovesArtemis) January 31, 2017

Tuface makes an honest attempt at speaking out against d ills of our govt and his history is attacked.

Welcum to 9ja’s political landscape — TAORIOX RULES (@a_taoriox) January 31, 2017

Tuface will almost certainly never be poor. That protest is for you and I. So try and be reasonable.. https://t.co/FOUiBTCD4K — Ikenna David (@Chuks_Dave) January 25, 2017