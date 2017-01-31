2face-Idibia

As February 5 draws nearer, reactions have continued to trail the proposed Nationwide protest to be led by Innocent Idibia also known as 2face against the Federal Government over the current hardship in the country.

Some have insinuated that the proposed demonstration is going to be sponsored by a former Akwa Ibom State governor and now a sitting senator, Godswill Akpabio while some entertainers like Bovi, Funke Adesiyan have decided to boycott the protest altogether.

On the bright side, Burna boy, Davido among others have indicated interest in joining the protest slated for February 5.

Below are Nigerians’ reactions to the planned demonstration;