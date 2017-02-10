Andrew Yakubu

The discovery of whopping sums of $9.8m and £74,000 cash cash during a special operation conducted by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 3rd February, 2017, on a building belonging to a former Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Andrew Yakubu (2012-2014), in Kaduna has shocked lots of Nigerians.

The huge cash which was hidden in a fire proof safe was discovered by a surprise raid on the facility and was a sequel to intelligence which the commission received about suspected proceeds of crime believed to be hidden in the slums of Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna.

Below are the reactions that have trailed the discovery of huge sums;