The discovery of whopping sums of $9.8m and £74,000 cash cash during a special operation conducted by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 3rd February, 2017, on a building belonging to a former Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Andrew Yakubu (2012-2014), in Kaduna has shocked lots of Nigerians.

The huge cash which was hidden in a fire proof safe was discovered by a surprise raid on the facility and was a sequel to intelligence which the commission received about suspected proceeds of crime believed to be hidden in the slums of Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna.

Below are the reactions that have trailed the discovery of huge sums;

So I read this tweet, and had no idea who Andrew Yakubu is, so I googled him. 😂😂😂😩😩😩😩😭😭😭😭 Never change 🇳🇬! 😂😂😭😭😩😩 pic.twitter.com/fDCNlUuXDP — Thot. (@inpoco) February 10, 2017

Defenders of Dasuki, human rights activist, Rule of law activist pls I’m waiting patiently for your numbered tweets on Andrew Yakubu pic.twitter.com/5qJ1y6YJNM — Abdul (@itsabdul3) February 10, 2017

#UniTaughtMe that people like the ex NNPC GMD Andrew Yakubu who stole our collective money deserves to be jailed for life! pic.twitter.com/DtcaAY3PWJ — #UniTaughtMe (@Rouvafe) February 10, 2017

haba Oga Andrew yakubu, for inside this recession? What is your heart made of? pic.twitter.com/FAuc2DoVqz — Nkem Eneanya (@Justdilim) February 10, 2017

Before you blame GEJ for Yakubu’s criminality, So there’s NO ambiguity, this was APC’s position when GEJ fired Andrew Yakubu as NNPC GMD… pic.twitter.com/Y56mShmUdV — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) February 10, 2017

The slum in Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna where EFCC found $9.7 million and £74,000 belonging to the thief called fmr NNPC GMD Andrew Yakubu. pic.twitter.com/r0d29fOIOS — A.S. Aruwa (@MusadiqZ) February 10, 2017

“Wike used bucket loads of money to bribe INEC” “Piles of cash found with Andrew Yakubu” Yawns. They should consult Nollywood directors. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) February 10, 2017

A friend of mine earlier saw N4.2 Bn in dollars at EFCC’s kano office/gotten frm former NNPC GMD Andrew yakubu, @ his residence..shocking!! — Mr Ameen (@AminScorpio) February 4, 2017

It’s clear to every Nigerian that Andrew Yakubu is a thief. He should be facing 50yrs in prison. Plain and simple. It’l send a strong signal — Abdulhalim Liman (@limanjnr) February 10, 2017