The arrest and questionning of Super Eagles and Leicester City forwar, Ahmed Musa by the UK Police on suspicion of allegedly beating his wife has got people talking in the social media space.

Domestic abuse is a crime that should not be taken lightly and Nigerians are of the belief the UK police will get to the root of the matter regardless of who is involved unlike in Nigeria where the suspect’s personality could stop the law from catching up with him or her.

Below are the reactions that have trailed the news of Ahmed Musa’s arrest and his subsequent release;

Ahmed Musa ur mate are trending for Scoring hattrick winning matches for their teams u are on the bench beating ur wife — Ogundimu Micheal (@tunamic07) April 6, 2017

Ahmed Musa can’t beat either Marc Albrighton or Gray to a starting spot but feels confident while beating his wife — 6th Place FC (@Fiasco_Fizz) April 6, 2017

Ahmed Musa your mate are trending for hattrick you’re trending for wife battering! Useless aboki — Ruky Tanen (@praise_blossom) April 6, 2017

Ahmed Musa, mad man. Oyinbo feminists will deal with you. Wait for it…😁😁😁😁 — The Boy. (@Amaechi__) April 6, 2017

Ahmed Musa dey UK nr wan get sense…. He thinks he’s in Kano……rubbish — Majeed (@sirMajeed) April 6, 2017

Congrats Tboss, Ahmed Musa is gradually carrying your LOAD b4 12midnight hopefully we go forget your case.#BBNaija — ANTI SOCCERBET (@lakoba8) April 6, 2017

#Ahmed Musa took his primitive life style of hitting a woman to London. You better return to Kano. Nonsense! — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) April 6, 2017

Ahmed Musa should be banned from the Super Eagles if allegations of domestic violence against him are founded. — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) April 6, 2017