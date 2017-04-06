Ahmed Musa, Wife

The arrest and questionning of Super Eagles and Leicester City forwar, Ahmed Musa by the UK Police on suspicion of allegedly beating his wife has got people talking in the social media space.

Domestic abuse is a crime that should not be taken lightly and Nigerians are of the belief the UK police will get to the root of the matter regardless of who is involved unlike in Nigeria where the suspect’s personality could stop the law from catching up with him or her.

Below are the reactions that have trailed the news of Ahmed Musa’s arrest and his subsequent release;