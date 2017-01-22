A video surfaced yesterday of Founder and President of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleiman telling his congregation he had instructed his security officers to kill any Fulani Herdsman found around him or his Church Premises.

His statement which is coming at a time some parts of the country are being attacked by Fulani Herdsmen has no doubt elicited reactions from Nigerians and below are some of the reactions;

Killing any fulani herds man around you is just an act of self defense — Amos Oluwafemi pride (@Amos_Pride) January 22, 2017

Exactly. This is my stance on this issue. The only way to end this impunity is self defence. Let Fulani graze in their Muslim north. https://t.co/wV6uFIo4PH — Peter. (@merchantpeters) January 22, 2017

You see…obviously you didn’t see the video or the transcript. He said “any fulani you see around” not herdsmen. https://t.co/HUjvrCz2nq — Kuraj (@orghale) January 22, 2017

Pastor Oyedepo, Apostle Sulaiman & Archbishop Onaiyekan have spoken about self defence against Fulani terrorists. Are u still waiting for… — GivBiafra Referendum (@paragonna011) January 22, 2017

Johnson Suleiman was only telling those in authority (Fulani) not to mistake our simplicity 4 stupidity or to assume our kindness 4 weakness — Sapiosexual (@ChukwukaJerri) January 22, 2017

Just take a look at the genocidal attacks by Fulani terrorists in Southern Kaduna What has the change administration done?

Tell me — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) January 22, 2017

He justified any Fulani herdsmen attack as a reprisal attack but you all quick in calling for Pastor Suleiman arrest. For what? — Deolu (@Deoolu) January 22, 2017

Nigerians i wonder for una matter, Fulani herdmens Will slaughter People, no one Will come out to protest, — chinenye (@oziudo) January 22, 2017

This fulani herdsmen issue tor the Lord is our strength. Issue of national security but the president don’t care. OK — Gbemi DVetguy (@4otunba) January 22, 2017

