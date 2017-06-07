Following the three-month ultimatum issued to Ndigbos residing in the 19 Northern states that they should vacate or be forced out after expiration of October 1, 2017, Nigerians have taken to their social media pages twitter to express their views.

‘Leave All The Northern States Within Three Months’ – Arewa Youths Forum Tell Igbos

Recall a coalition of Northern youths including the Arewa Youths forum issued the ultimatum yesterday, June 6.

Below are some of the opinions held by Nigerians;

Asking Igbos to leave the North is inflammatory and can lead to loss of thousands of lives on both sides. ARREST is in order. — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) June 7, 2017

Northern Youths who disagree with this statement please retweet. They don’t speak for us. We are NOT at war with Igbos.They are not leaving. https://t.co/vP4ulJhSyQ — Dr. Aminu Gamawa (@aminugamawa) June 6, 2017

Igbo youths:Give me Biafra or I….err.errrm I die😲

Hausa youths: Kei mana..Igbos oya pack ur bags,tefi from North in 3mths

Yoruba Youths: pic.twitter.com/hfGORimjgx — ph-chronicles (@ibkabiolaralph) June 7, 2017

Our history of carnage inflicted on the Igbos in the North under the slightest provocation tells us that this ultimatum shouldn’t be ignored — Sam Hart (@hartng) June 7, 2017

Some Hausa boys issued eviction notice to Igbos in Nigeria and I just wonder if they just finished drinking pito. — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) June 6, 2017 El-Rufai Orders Immediate Arrest Of Northern Youths For Threatening Igbos

People actually sat to declare Igbos out of the North? Really?

You all keep making Nnamdi Kanu score more points as 2019 elections beckon!! — Khaleesi!!! (@AbangMercy) June 7, 2017

Nigeria of 1966 is not the Nigeria of 2017. It will not be like when everybody ganged up against the Igbos. Nigerians today are wiser — Citizen Police (@C4Police) June 7, 2017

#IPOB youths are on red alert on the threat of northern Youths, They should be reminded that we don’t away from enemy, we shall face them. — Emeka Gift (@EmekaGift) June 7, 2017