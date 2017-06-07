Following the three-month ultimatum issued to Ndigbos residing in the 19 Northern states that they should vacate or be forced out after expiration of October 1, 2017, Nigerians have taken to their social media pages twitter to express their views.
Recall a coalition of Northern youths including the Arewa Youths forum issued the ultimatum yesterday, June 6.
Below are some of the opinions held by Nigerians;
Asking Igbos to leave the North is inflammatory and can lead to loss of thousands of lives on both sides. ARREST is in order.
— Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) June 7, 2017
Northern Youths who disagree with this statement please retweet. They don’t speak for us. We are NOT at war with Igbos.They are not leaving. https://t.co/vP4ulJhSyQ
— Dr. Aminu Gamawa (@aminugamawa) June 6, 2017
Igbo youths:Give me Biafra or I….err.errrm I die😲
Hausa youths: Kei mana..Igbos oya pack ur bags,tefi from North in 3mths
Yoruba Youths: pic.twitter.com/hfGORimjgx
— ph-chronicles (@ibkabiolaralph) June 7, 2017
Our history of carnage inflicted on the Igbos in the North under the slightest provocation tells us that this ultimatum shouldn’t be ignored
— Sam Hart (@hartng) June 7, 2017
No group(s) speak for the whole North. The North is also not one group. The Igbos are not going anywhere. Love trumps hate. #NoToViolence
— Dr. Aminu Gamawa (@aminugamawa) June 6, 2017
Some Hausa boys issued eviction notice to Igbos in Nigeria and I just wonder if they just finished drinking pito.
— Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) June 6, 2017
People actually sat to declare Igbos out of the North? Really?
You all keep making Nnamdi Kanu score more points as 2019 elections beckon!!
— Khaleesi!!! (@AbangMercy) June 7, 2017
Nigeria of 1966 is not the Nigeria of 2017. It will not be like when everybody ganged up against the Igbos. Nigerians today are wiser
— Citizen Police (@C4Police) June 7, 2017
#IPOB youths are on red alert on the threat of northern Youths, They should be reminded that we don’t away from enemy, we shall face them.
— Emeka Gift (@EmekaGift) June 7, 2017
The war in Nigeria will start if the northern youths dare touch any Biafran in north,We want referendum to determine our future not war.
— Emeka Gift (@EmekaGift) June 7, 2017
THE IGBOS ARY THE PROBLEM OF THE COUNTRY ENEMY OF NIGERIA
The Ibos should as a matter of fact totally agree with the north as far as the the vacate from the south completely within one week since they don’t usually own property any where except mats & plastic gallons. so once they comply then Ibos having a lot of property should now leave the God forsaken north for good. I even want the Hausas to vacate completely from Bayesa because they are poisonous & evil with cursed future. let the leave south completely. thank God at last they opened up. in fact they are no more welcomed here!!!
The Ibos should as a matter of fact totally agree with the north as far as they vacate from the south completely within one week since they don’t usually own property any where except mats & plastic gallons. so once they comply then Ibos having a lot of property should now leave the God forsaken north for good. I even want the Hausas to vacate completely from Bayesa because they are poisonous & evil with cursed future. let them leave south completely. thank God at last they opened up. in fact they are no more welcomed here!!!
Dese Areas cows are stupid PPL making inflammatory statements in a very bad situation! Biafrauds should stop taunting Nigerians DAT dey are leaving de country ! D two sides are criminals ! 2 wrongs can’t make a right !
It is a pity that Nigeria is gradually scatter and gradually coming to an end.
May God help us.
Igbos should not take this warning rightly, because b4 their youth said this out, it is what them discuse at their mosque.their more dangerious than chameluon.