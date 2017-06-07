Following the three-month ultimatum issued to Ndigbos residing in the 19 Northern states that they should vacate or be forced out after expiration of October 1, 2017, Nigerians have taken to their social media pages twitter to express their views.

Recall a coalition of Northern youths including the Arewa Youths forum issued the ultimatum yesterday, June 6.

Below are some of the opinions held by Nigerians;