Chocolate City Founder, Audu Maikori was re-arrested yesterday, March 10 by security operatives and whisked to Kaduna just 22 days after he was released.

His arrest might not be unconnected to his tweets that some Fulani herdsmen killed students of a College of Education in Kaduna as narrated to him by his driver, a story which he later discovered to be false and promptly retracted and apologised for.

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai had during the Lagos Social Media Week insisted he would be punished for his inciting tweets.

Below are how Nigerians are reacting to his re-arrest;

Audu has been rearrested and is being taken to Kaduna as we speak. This is simply persecution by NER #FreeAudu — Edward Israel-Ayide (@wildeyeq) March 10, 2017

#FreeAudu is a course in positive action.

Will you not stand with truth ? Will you look the other way or will you stand with truth .. — MR. CAPACITY UNLTD. (@RadicalYouthMan) March 11, 2017

If el-rufai really wants peace in SK, won’t the re-arrest of Audu derail the process? #FreeAudu — kenneth Omera (@Kenitobasalts) March 11, 2017

Someone should tell Audu dat if d govt shoots him today, everybody moves on from #freeaudu to #ripaudu after a little ranting. Ds is twitter https://t.co/St08GDNm6p — T.Fad (@SenatorTfad) March 11, 2017

#FreeAudu now Buhari is back, let see what he has to say or do about #FreeAudu — Odoji Nkechi (@Cherishgoddess) March 11, 2017

#FreeAudu this is oppression and wickedness. @elrufai sue Audu Maikori to court, why can’t our so-called leaders follow law? — Edirin Okumagba (@edirinVision) March 11, 2017

I lend my voice and I ask you to join your voice in asking the tyrant and policemen to #FreeAudu #FreeAuduNow — Oke Umurhohwo (@stalyf) March 11, 2017

Not a single Fulani herdsman killing citizens in SK has bn detained and prosecuted by Elrufai. #FreeAudu — ezurike chijioke (@CjEzurike) March 10, 2017

The government needs to prioritize the lives of people dying in #SouthernKaduna and not arrest those crying against the murders #FreeAudu — Eromo Egbejule (@EromoEgbejule) March 10, 2017