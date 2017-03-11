Audu-Maikori-e1487367782601

Chocolate City Founder, Audu Maikori was re-arrested yesterday, March 10 by security operatives and whisked to Kaduna just 22 days after he was released.

His arrest might not be unconnected to his tweets that some Fulani herdsmen killed students of a College of Education in Kaduna as narrated to him by his driver, a story which he later discovered to be false and promptly retracted and apologised for.

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai had during the Lagos Social Media Week insisted he would be punished for his inciting tweets.

Below are how Nigerians are reacting to his re-arrest;

