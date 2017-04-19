sgf-babachir-lawal

The suspension orders of President Muhammadu Buhari for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Inteligence Agency, Ayodele Oke have taken people by surprise though the President was expected to have suspended the SGF long ago.

Babachir Lawal’s suspension was in connection with the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on North East while Oke’s suspension was not unconnected to the discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, over which the NIA has made a claim.

It is the suspension of Babachir Lawal that seems to have attracted most peoples’ attention and below are the reactions;

 