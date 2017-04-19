The suspension orders of President Muhammadu Buhari for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Inteligence Agency, Ayodele Oke have taken people by surprise though the President was expected to have suspended the SGF long ago.

Babachir Lawal’s suspension was in connection with the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on North East while Oke’s suspension was not unconnected to the discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, over which the NIA has made a claim.

It is the suspension of Babachir Lawal that seems to have attracted most peoples’ attention and below are the reactions;

For sacking Babachir Lawal, My full confidence in Buhari’s anti-corruption war has been restored….This is the Buhari I voted for 👏🏼👏🏼 — Sidney (@sidramatic1) April 19, 2017

AGF Malami cleared Babachir Lawal of all allegations earlier Why is he a member of the probe committee?? I don’t understand biko pic.twitter.com/3Z1Pi2Ivs4 — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) April 19, 2017

Info reaching me is that PMB has suspended the Super GrassCutter of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal & DG, NIA. What took you so long? — Banky (@AdeBanqie) April 19, 2017

I know quiet alright that the embattled SGF, Babachir Lawal can never say, ‘Who’s Presidency?’ But if he does, he should be sacked! — Omogbolahan (@GbolahanAkinwum) April 19, 2017

Funny how Nigerians celebrate suspension of Babachir Lawal, NIA DG by President Buhari as if we don't know its distraction strategy. Mtchew — Johnny 'kabas Ufok (@Realkabas) April 19, 2017

President Buhari Orders Suspension Of SGF Babachir Lawal And The DG Of NIA, Oke. 😂😂😂😂 What a government!!! — Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) April 19, 2017

The suspension of Babachir Lawal and the notorious NIA boss is a big boost to the anti-corruption crusade. Thumbs up PMB! — Daniel Akinlami (@DanielAkinlami) April 19, 2017

Seems @MBuhari is now fully woke! SGF Babachir Lawal’s suspension shld av come abt a yr ago. We’l come back 2 Mr Oke a bit later. — Olumuyiwa Amao (@talk2smat) April 19, 2017

Who will carry placards for Babachir Lawal/Oke. No hash tags by our fencist lawyers. This is witch-hunting. Hypocrisy don kill un nah. — Otunba Asiwaju (@AsiwajuOladimej) April 19, 2017