The return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London where he has been for the past 50 days has caught some Nigerians unaware even though his media aide, Femi Adesina announced his imminent return on Thursday, March 9.

Recall the President’s plane landed at the Kaduna Air Force Base at exactly 7.40am on Friday, March 10.

Below are Nigerians’ reactions to his return;

That moment when President Buhari returns and exchange rates begin to skyrocket once again 😏😏😏😏 — You Don’t Own Me (@dat_rebel) March 10, 2017

The cabals finally smuggled president Buhari in, he should be mindful of he’s health this time, osinbanjo is there to help. #Nigeria — Tcee 🇳🇬 (@emmaikumeh) March 10, 2017

Thank God. Welcome Our President Buhari.Sir, Prices Of Foodstuff & Co Started Dropping When You Were Away.We Pray It Continue… — Emmanuel O. OWORU (@oworuemma) March 10, 2017

President Buhari, Thanks for visiting Nigeria.

Happy Vacation Sir — Alimi Taiwo Hassan (@Harlimye) March 10, 2017

President Buhari Teflon has taught me a lot of life lessons Silence is the best answer to a fool. — ENZO UZOR BUHARI (@enzo_uzor) March 10, 2017

Baba is back…Welcome back President Buhari…I am sure you are very proud of your deputy…Things must continue that way #BabaOyoyo — Sidney (@sidramatic1) March 10, 2017

President Buhari smuggled into the country like a drug from a conflict zone. Ndi cabal n’ime aso rock Dalu ooo 😒😒😒😒 — Kachi™ (@chineducation) March 10, 2017

President Buhari didn’t even buy London bread for us. — Stella (@WoleStella) March 10, 2017