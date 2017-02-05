Since the announcement of the cancellation of the Nationwide protest slated for tomorrow, February 6 by Tuface Idibia, Nigerians have been debating if the artiste was right to have cancelled the protest due to what he cited as ‘security challenges.’

Nigerians referenced the late Fela Anikulopo Kuti who continued to remain a thorn in the flesh of military governments with his lyrics though he was arrested times without number.

Below are the reactions;

Nigerians are calling Tuface a coward but they are calling ibori that stole money from the government a hero…we are our own problem — IYA ONI JERSEY👑👑 (@Slimzronke) February 5, 2017

Fela sang about Obasanjo, Buhari and Babangida almost 40 years ago. 40 years later, these men are still in the corridors of power. — #iStandWithNigeria (@stalyf) February 4, 2017

In 1977, Fela’s legs were broken, his mum killed, wives raped because he criticized govt. In 2004, Eedris was forced into exile, same reason pic.twitter.com/vmBjWvH7ZQ — IG: Lamimarty (@yelamiaq2) February 5, 2017

So Tuface really missed the chance to become immortal like Fela, Gani Fawehinmi and co? — TAORIOX RULES (@a_taoriox) February 5, 2017

It’s at times like this that u knw the iconic value of FELA. A strong willed legend who firmly stood against the bad government. Real hero. — Blessing (@iam_rotana) February 5, 2017

Please 2Face is not the issue. The issue is, why can’t we organise a peaceful protest without being threatened; In a “democracy”? — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) February 4, 2017

People are bold on Twitter, strong enough to abuse 2Face, strong online liver but soft hearts. Just weaklings with Twitter accounts. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 5, 2017

Fela the greatest was not afraid. 2Face should never have been afraid. We will march. #IStandWithNigeria pic.twitter.com/hoxyiPBkeO — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) February 5, 2017