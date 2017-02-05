tuface

Since the announcement of the cancellation of the Nationwide protest slated for tomorrow, February 6 by Tuface Idibia, Nigerians have been debating if the artiste was right to have cancelled the protest due to what he cited as ‘security challenges.’

Nigerians referenced the late Fela Anikulopo Kuti who continued to remain a thorn in the flesh of military governments with his lyrics though he was arrested times without number.

Below are the reactions;