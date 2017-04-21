Deji Adeyanju

The arrest of Deji Adeyanju, a former Head of New Media for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Convener of pro-democracy and good governance group, Concerned Nigerians, by police officials in Abuja for staging a protest against the planned secret trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has attracted the attention of twitter users.

His arrest brings to question if we actually have right to do in Nigeria or government agencies just seem to have forgot right to demonstration is enshrined in the 1999 constitution and is also one of the basic Fundamental Human rights of human beings.

Below are how Nigerians are reacting to his arrest with the #FreeDeji hashtag;