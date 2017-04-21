The arrest of Deji Adeyanju, a former Head of New Media for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Convener of pro-democracy and good governance group, Concerned Nigerians, by police officials in Abuja for staging a protest against the planned secret trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has attracted the attention of twitter users.

His arrest brings to question if we actually have right to do in Nigeria or government agencies just seem to have forgot right to demonstration is enshrined in the 1999 constitution and is also one of the basic Fundamental Human rights of human beings.

Below are how Nigerians are reacting to his arrest with the #FreeDeji hashtag;

FCT police command needs to #FreeDeji immediately. Organising a protest is a fundamental human right. They need to allow him go. — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) April 21, 2017

Just heard Deji Adeyanju and @BrianJDennis have been arrested.

This is a sad development from the Police and entirely condemnable. #FreeDeji — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) April 21, 2017

You wake up to news of unlawful arrests daily. Very soon we’ll all wake up in jail cells if this is not stopped. #FreeDejiAdeyanju #freedeji — Nnamnso Essien (@nessy1881) April 21, 2017

A country where we can’t have a peaceful demonstration is not a country not to talk of one that practices democracy #FreeDeji — hotnikkle (@hotnikkle) April 21, 2017

I used to think that criticism and peaceful protest are an important part of democracy, this govt says otherwise. #FreeDeji — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) April 21, 2017

Nigeria has now become a country where the powerful and affulent feel they can oppress the masses #FreeDeji #FreeDejiAdeyanju — Odoji Nkechi (@Cherishgoddess) April 21, 2017

I noticed that @OfficialPDPNig Did not trend the #FreeDeji hashtag. Those fools want Nigerians to believe & thrust them again @adeyanjudeji — Nigeria4Rever (@Nigeria4Rever) April 21, 2017

Deji spoke the heart of millions of our citizens, act of confinement is no good, govt could address the situation today #FreeDeji — RPG (@ATM_ReGe) April 21, 2017