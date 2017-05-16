Yesterday, May 15, Senator Dino Melaye launched his book ‘Antidotes For Corruption’ at the Shehu Musa Yar’ Adua centre in Abuja.

The book launch had the likes of former first lady Patience Jonathan, Senate President Bukola Saraki among others in attendance.

Nigerians took their social media to air their opinions on the book launch as the people invited have been indicted in one or more corrupt cases and even the author’s character has been found wanting.

Below are Nigerians’ reactions;

Dino Melaye authored a book titled: “Antidotes for Corruption” Saraki wrote the foreword Mama Peace is Guest launcher#JustDreamingToo https://t.co/du57aCvEsF — Oyedokun Oluwatosin (@Peterdsaint) May 16, 2017

Only a thief knows how to trace a thief on the mountain. Nigeria will be a better place. @dino_melaye https://t.co/eJbOE3mIoU — Seye Abiodun (@pageman01) May 16, 2017

Dino Melaye had the audacity to write a book on “Antidotes to Corruption”. Anyway, you have to be shameless to succeed in Nigerian politics. — H.O.N. (@MrNosegbe) May 16, 2017

Patience Jonathan is Guest of honour at a book launch, titled Antidotes for Corruption, by Dino Melaye. Jesus, when are you coming back — Banky (@AdeBanqie) May 15, 2017

#Dino melaye The corrupt

man has author a book the

“antidote for corruption” Nigeria

a comical state. — Omodafe (@Oaikhenaoaikhen) May 16, 2017

PHOTOS: Corruption gathered to launch @dino_melaye‘s anti-corruption book in Abuja with Patience Jonathan & @bukolasaraki as Special Guests pic.twitter.com/TEOmvLCFPv — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) May 15, 2017

antidote for corruption. should we ignore the messenger and take the mesage. not when the messenger has N1b car worth in grage “Dino Melaye” pic.twitter.com/wnasUC3pCA — Platinum Intervntion (@PlatinumNgo) May 16, 2017

Book title: Antidoates of Corruption

Author: Dino Melaye

Forward : Saraki

Special Guest : patience Jonathan Devil: pic.twitter.com/Jr7aQgCTG7 — Abdulrahman (@Lemeveteran) May 16, 2017

Dino Melaye wrote a book:”Antidotes of Corruption”.It is high time Mama P too publish a book:”Modern Usages of English Language”….😋😋😋😋😋😋 — Omorinde Olaoluwa (@OmorindeOlaolu) May 16, 2017

What a nation where the likes of Dino Melaye can go further to insult our intelligence by writing book on how to fight corruption! — Daniel Akinlami (@DanielAkinlami) May 15, 2017