Dino Melaye's Book Launch

Yesterday, May 15, Senator Dino Melaye launched his book ‘Antidotes For Corruption’ at the Shehu Musa Yar’ Adua centre in Abuja.

The book launch had the likes of former first lady Patience Jonathan, Senate President Bukola Saraki among others in attendance.

Nigerians took their social media to air their opinions on the book launch as the people invited have been indicted in one or more corrupt cases and even the author’s character has been found wanting.

Below are Nigerians’ reactions;

