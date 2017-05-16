Yesterday, May 15, Senator Dino Melaye launched his book ‘Antidotes For Corruption’ at the Shehu Musa Yar’ Adua centre in Abuja.
The book launch had the likes of former first lady Patience Jonathan, Senate President Bukola Saraki among others in attendance.
Nigerians took their social media to air their opinions on the book launch as the people invited have been indicted in one or more corrupt cases and even the author’s character has been found wanting.
Below are Nigerians’ reactions;
@BALOW001 @babaidris090 @IgbatigbiZ @HcRashnather @bukolasaraki @MBuhari @dino_melaye Just like an armed rubber prescribed an antidotes for rubbery. One need to critically examined the real content of that book.
— Adewale Oladipo (@adewaleoladipo7) May 16, 2017
Dino Melaye authored a book titled: “Antidotes for Corruption”
Saraki wrote the foreword
Mama Peace is Guest launcher#JustDreamingToo https://t.co/du57aCvEsF
— Oyedokun Oluwatosin (@Peterdsaint) May 16, 2017
Only a thief knows how to trace a thief on the mountain. Nigeria will be a better place. @dino_melaye https://t.co/eJbOE3mIoU
— Seye Abiodun (@pageman01) May 16, 2017
Dino Melaye had the audacity to write a book on “Antidotes to Corruption”. Anyway, you have to be shameless to succeed in Nigerian politics.
— H.O.N. (@MrNosegbe) May 16, 2017
Patience Jonathan is Guest of honour at a book launch, titled Antidotes for Corruption, by Dino Melaye.
Jesus, when are you coming back
— Banky (@AdeBanqie) May 15, 2017
#Dino melaye The corrupt
man has author a book the
“antidote for corruption” Nigeria
a comical state.
— Omodafe (@Oaikhenaoaikhen) May 16, 2017
PHOTOS: Corruption gathered to launch @dino_melaye‘s anti-corruption book in Abuja with Patience Jonathan & @bukolasaraki as Special Guests pic.twitter.com/TEOmvLCFPv
— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) May 15, 2017
antidote for corruption. should we ignore the messenger and take the mesage. not when the messenger has N1b car worth in grage “Dino Melaye” pic.twitter.com/wnasUC3pCA
— Platinum Intervntion (@PlatinumNgo) May 16, 2017
Book title: Antidoates of Corruption
Author: Dino Melaye
Forward : Saraki
Special Guest : patience Jonathan
Devil: pic.twitter.com/Jr7aQgCTG7
— Abdulrahman (@Lemeveteran) May 16, 2017
Dino Melaye wrote a book:”Antidotes of Corruption”.It is high time Mama P too publish a book:”Modern Usages of English Language”….😋😋😋😋😋😋
— Omorinde Olaoluwa (@OmorindeOlaolu) May 16, 2017
What a nation where the likes of Dino Melaye can go further to insult our intelligence by writing book on how to fight corruption!
— Daniel Akinlami (@DanielAkinlami) May 15, 2017
@d_problemsolver Only in naija. Antidotes of Corruption is written by Corruption itself.
— Babangida M.Tahir (@BabangidaMayana) May 16, 2017
How can d grandmaster of corruption womanizing thuggery & area boy personified write a book on corruption! Na wa o! This Buffon is a wanna be! A misfit! Who will buy d book except his fellow Ali Babas & 40 thieves!