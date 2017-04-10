BBNAIJA-EFE

The emergence of Ejeba Michael Efe (based on Logistics) as the Big Brother Naija winner has continued to elicit reactions from people .

He beat his closest rival Bisola by 57.61% to 18.54% in the finale held yesterday, April 9.

The margin with which he defeated Bisola has got people talking the more.

Efe was given a brand new Kia Sorento SUV and N25 million naira cash prize.

Below are the reactions that have followed his victory;