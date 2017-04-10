The emergence of Ejeba Michael Efe (based on Logistics) as the Big Brother Naija winner has continued to elicit reactions from people .

He beat his closest rival Bisola by 57.61% to 18.54% in the finale held yesterday, April 9.

The margin with which he defeated Bisola has got people talking the more.

Efe was given a brand new Kia Sorento SUV and N25 million naira cash prize.

Below are the reactions that have followed his victory;

One thing I learnt from Efe, among his other beautiful qualities, is to

👉 ALWAYS BE HUMBLE 👈

Pride will take you nowhere! #bbnaija — 👸Kathryn (@Wenny__3) April 9, 2017

Good morning, Efe & Bisola’s fans😊

Tuale ooo…🙋🙌

Tboss’ fans should go & meet Boss Nation for their good morning 😋#BBFinale — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) April 10, 2017

Efe – 25mil plus +suv

Bisola – ONE ambassador

Tboss – 500k

Debie – one giant mirror

Marvis – one bag of garri for eba#BBNaija #BBFinale — unusual viber (@duezes) April 10, 2017

May you never be hated like Tboss,

May people favour you more than Efe

May you go places like Bisola

My prayer for you this week!

Amen — Mr. Ukach Nna Kings (@Bu24kings) April 10, 2017

Olajumoke a Bread seller to a millionaire.

Efe Tomato seller To millionaire .

That is Grace.

Baba God anything you want me to sell I’m Ready — Naija Boy (@OsasCruz) April 10, 2017

May my Enemies congratulate me the way TTT and Uti did to Efe🙏🙏🙏#BBNaija — Rita Johnson (@drealroyalty) April 9, 2017

Unless you people can say for certain that Efe wasn’t poor growing up and all, he had a right to have told his story, regardless of how… — Olumide | (@gboukzi) April 9, 2017

Hello Efe

Efe: who be this?

Edafe: Na me Edafe your relative.

Efe: I no know any edafe

Edafe: Ehn I wan tey explain this o. #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/hWD4Px7Wjv — Mazi Ibe (@I_pissVodka) April 9, 2017

Hausa people, Igbo people, Yoruba people, Warri people all voted for Efe. No tribal sentiments. Can our political elections be like this? — Ebuka Akara (@ebuka_akara) April 9, 2017