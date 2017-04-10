The emergence of Ejeba Michael Efe (based on Logistics) as the Big Brother Naija winner has continued to elicit reactions from people .
He beat his closest rival Bisola by 57.61% to 18.54% in the finale held yesterday, April 9.
The margin with which he defeated Bisola has got people talking the more.
Efe was given a brand new Kia Sorento SUV and N25 million naira cash prize.
Below are the reactions that have followed his victory;
One thing I learnt from Efe, among his other beautiful qualities, is to
👉 ALWAYS BE HUMBLE 👈
Pride will take you nowhere! #bbnaija
— 👸Kathryn (@Wenny__3) April 9, 2017
Good morning, Efe & Bisola’s fans😊
Tuale ooo…🙋🙌
Tboss’ fans should go & meet Boss Nation for their good morning 😋#BBFinale
— Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) April 10, 2017
Efe – 25mil plus +suv
Bisola – ONE ambassador
Tboss – 500k
Debie – one giant mirror
Marvis – one bag of garri for eba#BBNaija #BBFinale
— unusual viber (@duezes) April 10, 2017
May you never be hated like Tboss,
May people favour you more than Efe
May you go places like Bisola
My prayer for you this week!
Amen
— Mr. Ukach Nna Kings (@Bu24kings) April 10, 2017
So that’s how Efe woke up this morning as a millionaire…….#BBNaija LIFE
— mynameisGospel🙅 (@gospelondbeat) April 10, 2017
Olajumoke a Bread seller to a millionaire.
Efe Tomato seller To millionaire .
That is Grace.
Baba God anything you want me to sell I’m Ready
— Naija Boy (@OsasCruz) April 10, 2017
May my Enemies congratulate me the way TTT and Uti did to Efe🙏🙏🙏#BBNaija
— Rita Johnson (@drealroyalty) April 9, 2017
Unless you people can say for certain that Efe wasn’t poor growing up and all, he had a right to have told his story, regardless of how…
— Olumide | (@gboukzi) April 9, 2017
Hello Efe
Efe: who be this?
Edafe: Na me Edafe your relative.
Efe: I no know any edafe
Edafe: Ehn I wan tey explain this o. #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/hWD4Px7Wjv
— Mazi Ibe (@I_pissVodka) April 9, 2017
Hausa people, Igbo people, Yoruba people, Warri people all voted for Efe. No tribal sentiments. Can our political elections be like this?
— Ebuka Akara (@ebuka_akara) April 9, 2017
Some people are fighting now. Lmao. You people 👏 e👏don👏finish. Efe don dey cash the money. Work starts tomorrow!
— Snapchat: avariberry (@DamiElebe) April 9, 2017