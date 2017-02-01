Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State early this morning threw his weight behind the proposed Nationwide protest to be led by 2face Idibia slated for Monday, February 6.

His public support for the protest has got people talking due to his frequent controversial outbursts.

Below are Nigerians’ reactions;

#Tuface pdp trying hard.. #fayose joining the protest is another corruption in making.. Ahahah let’s be careful well she nah middle I go dey — EM_TEAPOT_AFROCUTE (@Afroqute) February 1, 2017

Fayose joined the Protest, APC are and their CLOWN Bingos are unsettled. LMAO #BeLikeFayose, #BeBold, #BeFearless. #RescueNigeria — Orangun Ayo Dachiefo (@ay_nobleminded) February 1, 2017

Smh…So Fayose wants to protest with me when he’s part of my problem…That guy is either a Bedbug or a Parasite…Criminal Political Class — Wole Jeje. (@washbaba11) February 1, 2017

Fayose is just an opportunist trying to score cheap political points. He’s part of d problem;u can’t force urself to be d solution same time — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) February 1, 2017

This protest isn’t about Tuface, Fayose, or PDP ; it’s about hardship in the Country. Kerosene is 500 Naira per litre. Get reviews of the best phones, electronics and home appliances in Nigeria Let that sink in! — Chika (@Chikaa_19) February 1, 2017

Fayose should nt join the protest. He is part of our problem — hammed musa olalere (@hammedmusa) February 1, 2017

Fayose backing Tuface in the protest is like the illuminati backing the gospel. I no support 🤔☹️ — ✝Gods_Son JR (@_marcel_jr) February 1, 2017

Wen the likes of fayose decided to join 2face protest, thats when i know it has political undertone. Well said @Blackfacenaija. — olufemi T Mario (@mariolevel7) February 1, 2017

Smh…So Fayose wants to protest with me when he’s part of my problem…That guy is either a Bedbug or a Parasite…Criminal Political Class — Wole Jeje. (@washbaba11) February 1, 2017