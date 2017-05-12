The arrest and detention of Capital Oil and Gas Managing Director, Ifeanyi Ubah by the Department of State Services (DSS) over his over his alleged engagements in acts which the security outfit described as inimical to national security has got people talking.

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose described Ubah’s detention as illegal a few days back while others have taken to their social media account to air their views.

Below are Nigerians’ reactions to his detention;

He who chop alone die alone I’m against #Justice4IfeanyiUbah — COMMON MAN (@OluwaseunOduola) May 12, 2017

A Govt with zero respect to the rule of law and to the constitution is no Government. This rascality must stop. #Justice4IfeanyiUbah — JJ-John Junior (@Johnjunior85) May 12, 2017

How can you owe someone and still intimidate him with State Security Agency? #justice4ifeanyiubah — AmbIzuchukwuAnambra (@PayeeIzuchukwu) May 12, 2017

I am yet to understand why we have to trend #Justice4IfeanyiUbah on an issue that doesn’t warrant arrest. DSS, what is your pri assignment? — Sandy Gold (@SandraSandygold) May 12, 2017

The ethnodictatorship will fall. Their desire to eliminate non-kinfolk or sycophants from all areas will fail. #justice4ifeanyiubah — K. (@kay_sesen) May 12, 2017

#Justice4IfeanyiUbah It is wrong for @NNPCgroup to use State Security Agencies to intimidate genuine Nigerian businessmen. — Al’musty (@07musty) May 12, 2017

Every well-meaning Nigerian would condemn the disobedience of Court orders by the State agency#justice4ifeanyiubah — Chisom Ukachukwu (@Chi_somee) May 12, 2017