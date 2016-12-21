The news filtered in a few hours ago that former Delta State Governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori has regained his freedom for United Kingdom prison where he has been incarcerated for sometime.

His release has generated got Nigerians talking and below are their reactions;

James Ibori has been released! The political terrain in Delta State will change as James Ibori is released from prison. We are watching. — #BringBackOurGirls (@iam_olutayo) December 21, 2016

No doubt James Ibori is loved by all. Wild Jubilation everywhere in Niger Delta. — Lady T (@MissTekenah) December 21, 2016

James Ibori: Holed-up in Oghara, chased out to UAE, He desperately hugged charade judgement engineered in Nigeria. Hero put him to the sword — ðèjåvü (@free2deji) December 21, 2016

James Ibori who was jailed in the UK for 13 years for money-laundering has been reported to regain freedom. Expect a heroic welcome from PDP — A.S. Aruwa (@MusadiqZ) December 21, 2016

Can #james #ibori survive this #change #government after eating all the fattened cow in the seven years of plenty? Actually eight years. — JEREMIAH EMMANUEL (@Jerrymanuel70) December 21, 2016

James Ibori is free. After only 5 years. So much for the British justice system. 😒 — Uzzy (@020ne) December 21, 2016

2019 will be determined by these two forces Al Mustapha and James Ibori, politics just about to get very very interesting. — Ayekooto (@thebardogbamola) December 21, 2016

James ibori must be out on good behavior.. to serve 5 years out of 12?! Cool headed, if you ask me — Nabiel Rahman (@Raz_Inglish) December 21, 2016