Justice Jude Okeke of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, April 5 discharged and acquitted embattled Justice Adeniyi Ademola and his wife, Omobowale of corruption charges relating to criminal conspiracy to receive gratification in various ways, contrary to Section 8(1)(a) of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

The judgement of the Federal High Court has elicited reactions from Nigerians and below are some of it;

Despite being discharged & acquitted Justice Ademola still guilty of corruption, meanwhile Grasscutter and Dubai real estate owner are NOT. — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) April 5, 2017

The EFCC will be taught how not to rush to court in the name of prosecution by the time Justice Ademola sues them. That way,they will act up — MC SonOfTheMostHigh (@adebayoodofin) April 6, 2017

@MobilePunch What a shame to hear that Justice Ademola and Orubebe got discharged and acquitted over cases that are too glaring save for an — A. A. Justus (@ademolajustus) April 6, 2017

@MobilePunch EFCC is a shame to Criminal Prosecution and Arraignment. They should leave Aliyu and face Saraki, Orubebe & Justice Ademola. — A. A. Justus (@ademolajustus) April 6, 2017

@freshfmibadan does it actually mean because justice ademola is discharged & acquitted in our kangaroo system,it will be same in saner clime — Larry Oba (@whales1212) April 6, 2017

So EFCC never had a ‘strong’ case against Justice Ademola before defaming him??? Media-trial has taken over! #SueEFCC — Tope Akinyetun (@topinson4all) April 6, 2017

After all the trauma and noise. Justice Ademola was discharged and acquitted. Shior — bobtey (@BobteeTunde) April 6, 2017

So after all said and done, they couldn’t establish even one count! against justice Ademola .. Such a shame! ..@freshfmibadan — Ibagbe Nasirudeen (@ibagbea) April 6, 2017