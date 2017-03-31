Controversial Journalist and Blogger, Kemi Olunloyo was remanded in prison again yesterday, March 30 shortly after her bail application was granted.

She was reportedly incarcerated and made to wear prison uniform while handcuffed just after a Magistrate Court had granted her bail and she was about to take her leave before a Federal High Court in rivers denied her bail, an action which made it the second time in two weeks she has been refused bail and remanded in Port Harcourt prison custody.

Below are how Nigerians ae reacting to her prison remand;

We all don’t like Kemi Olunloyo. But people dont have rights because we like them. They have rights because they are human #FreeKemiOlunloyo — Colonel (@i_am_Anomeli) March 30, 2017

I’d love to know exactly what Kemi Olunloyo did. When I heard her story last week, I thought it was one of her usual pranks… — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 30, 2017

Kemi Olunloyo ordeal & a whole lot we face as a nation makes me laugh at the Christianity we preach here

We are terrible ‘Christians’. — Epum Michael (@MichaelEpum) March 30, 2017

Kemi Olunloyo is still in the custody of the police, made to wear prison uniform for writing an article. Is this right? #FreeKemiOlunloyo — Yomi | #OGPNigeria (@akintonmide) March 30, 2017

The arrest & incarceration of Kemi Olunloyo over allegations of defamatory publications raise so many issues we need address as a country. — ToluEbun (@TolulopeEbun) March 31, 2017

Am I terrible for not feeling an iota of pity for Madam Kemi Olunloyo? — Pepisko D. Pepeye (@MissIgho) March 31, 2017

On Kemi Olunloyo, That Woman has being a Nuisance but what is happening to her cannot be justified under any law. She is not a Criminal. — Makizee (@Dr_Sapiosexual) March 31, 2017

If u didn’t ask why Nnamdi Kanu is being held extra judiciously & you’re asking why Kemi Olunloyo is being held den you’re a hypocrites — Michael Quint (@anolysis81) March 31, 2017

Am not understanding dis Kemi olunloyo case someone is not convicted but appearing with prisoners cloth — Eniola (@eniewealth) March 31, 2017