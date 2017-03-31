Olunloyo In Prison Uniform1

Controversial Journalist and Blogger, Kemi Olunloyo was remanded in prison again yesterday, March 30 shortly after her bail application was granted.

She was reportedly incarcerated and made to wear prison uniform while handcuffed just after a Magistrate Court had granted her bail and she was about to take her leave before a Federal High Court in rivers denied her bail, an action which made it the second time in two weeks she has been refused bail and remanded in Port Harcourt prison custody.

Below are how Nigerians ae reacting to her prison remand;