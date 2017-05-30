Diverse reactions are trailing the ongoing sit-at-home order declared by pro-Biafra groups including the Indigenous People of Biafra and Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB).

It was gathered that markets, streets have been deserted in solidarity with the order.

Expectedly, Nigerians have taken to their social media accounts to air their views on the ongoing May 30 Sit-at-home exercise;

The Sit-At-Home strategy of IPOB is a nonviolent resistance approach which was used by Martin Luther King and Gandhi. #Biafra — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) May 30, 2017

I think the success of this #Biafra sit-at-home protest is orchestrated by Kanu’s release. Jail him he wins, release him he still wins. Wow! — Da Easterner (@DaEasterner) May 30, 2017

#Biafra has become an ideology. To stop them from leaving Nigeria is not by saying Biafra won’t work cos Nigeria is already not working — Kerous (@Onyeckerous) May 30, 2017

U massacred their people, kill them in thousands when they embark on harmless demonstrations,ask their people to drown in d Lagoon. #Biafra — Bashọ̀run Gáà (@Oddy4real) May 30, 2017

The #Biafra war was termed Genocide by Chinua Achebe; ‘a deliberate attempt to wipe out people of a country or particular ethnic group’. — Uchenna Onwuemeli (@UchennaNG) May 30, 2017

Never, ever, forget #Biafra 50 years ago today, an attempt was made to break free of the ethnoreligious dictatorship that is Nigeria. — #Biafra (@kay_sesen) May 30, 2017

#Biafra is 50

We don’t teach it.

We don’t commemorate it.

There has been no truth.

There has been no reconciliation.

Well, here we are. — Gidimeister (@Gidimeister) May 30, 2017

@jim3love why didn’t you people ask for #Biafra during GEJ, Yar’Adua and OBJ era? Why now? — CODETECH (@abimbola_felix) May 30, 2017

#Biafra. Our oppressors are quick to remind us, Igbos are not united, but today the whole south is locked down. This is a tip of the iceberg — Uchenna Paul A. (@uchennapaul) May 30, 2017

You declared #Biafra, took up arms against #Nigeria. War started. Your people were killed. You blame Nigeria. I don’t get it. — Kofo Nwosu (@kofonwosu) May 30, 2017