Former Vice President Namadi Sambo’s visit to acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, May 10 has taken people by surprise due to the fact he has rarely been seen in public since he left office on May 29, 2015.

Nigerians are wondering how he has never been linked to any corrupt practice when almost all major players in the previous administration led by former President Goodluck Jonathan have been indicted.

See the reactions below;

All I want to know now is how Namadi Sambo has been evading the claws of EFCC, NGR Police, ICPC, DSS and even the cabal. — YOu SiP_RAiN (@WeSmokeCLouds) May 10, 2017

….even forgotten Nigeria once had a VP called namadi sambo , the guy is politically weak — JamoSaccharide (@JamihOlawumi) May 11, 2017

Fav this! Namadi Sambo will soon decamp to APC. Revealing the depth of the conspiracy GEJ had to contend with. 😭😭😭😭😭 — Miz Cazorla (@MizCazorla1) May 11, 2017

Do you know that I nearly forgot that there was ever a Vice President called Namadi Sambo. — Gilead Odo (@iam_blur) May 10, 2017

I am still wondering from what hole did Nigeria's most anonymous ex-vp Namadi Sambo crawled out to visit acting-pres. Osinbanjo!!! — Angelina's Spawn (@PercyVeranz) May 10, 2017

Its like Namadi Sambo is the least corrupt among them all in the previous administration. Nobody called him for questioning. No indictment. — Sapiosexual (@ChukwukaJerri) May 10, 2017

Allegations and charges on past administration but namadi sambo ‘s hasnt been mentioned. How did he do it — JamoSaccharide (@JamihOlawumi) May 11, 2017

Namadi Sambo inside villa, i hope he’s there to blow the loudest whistle of all time. pic.twitter.com/16kMpjglQ9 — Comrade Abdallah (@Abdool85) May 10, 2017