Just like the MMM investment scheme, there is another called NNN which you can access through http://nnn-office.com/. But Nigerians are suspicious of this new Ponzi scheme.
Below are the reactions that have trailed it
What a country?
everybody needs to take a bag of rice home, that’s why all these platforms keep trending, After MMM its now “NNN Nigeria”
— Samuel Ebuka Odamah (@Fwesh_Finnest) November 29, 2016
“NNN Nigeria” is trending again… This one must be realy something
— Abafor Chima (@iAmChyma) November 29, 2016
NNN Nigeria my naija people never disappoint🙌🙌🙌 #AdvanceFraudAlert
— Omalicha (@8bd076b372ce437) November 29, 2016
Why Donate 10k and collect 13.5k what’s the difference Just 3k? Trash NNN NIGERIA
— IAmCharpMan (@Charlae4ive) November 29, 2016
as e dey gan I no trust MMM , now NNN Nigeria don dey.. Until e reach QQQ i fit trust una.
— nightmares (@riel_xll) November 29, 2016
The difference between MMM and NNN Nigeria is the server, the latter is in Nigeria while the former is in Russia.
— Bright Isaiah (@ItsMrBright) November 29, 2016
Nigerians will survive all this 3 letters invention, be it GEJ, MMM NIGERIA, or NNN NIGERIA.
Stay strong
— Zaaaain (@MZaaino) November 29, 2016
After MMM NIGERIA, we now have NNN NIGERIA. So we should be expecting OOO and PPP NIGERIA soon. Nigerians we no go carry last
— Zaaaain (@MZaaino) November 26, 2016
NNN Nigeria, I suspect my Ibo brothers for this one… 😒
— Betty’s Fashion (@adebimpe04) November 25, 2016
“NNN NIGERIA” pays 35% in 21 days unlike MMM. pic.twitter.com/VYZPhLW77T
— Abafor Chima (@iAmChyma) November 25, 2016
4 on “‘After MMM It’s Now ‘NNN Nigeria’- Nigerians React To New Investment Scheme Called NNN Nigeria”
http:[email protected]
Watch out for 2019 as all dis names will become political parties
EARN 35% IN 21 DAYS of any spare money you are willing to give out as a DONATION to help someone in need, which comes to you with GROWTH e.g. (Give #100,000 and Get #135,000 in 21 DAYS)
JOIN HERE-
http:[email protected]
You can join NNN whatsapp group by click on the link below
https://chat.whatsapp.com/2BTjYJFWMKiANx8fouQaQ0
Join via whatsapp and be more informed about NNN https://chat.whatsapp.com/Jgl7NunOLfFLuc5QCJjRP7
Register via this link
http:[email protected]