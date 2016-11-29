Just like the MMM investment scheme, there is another called NNN which you can access through http://nnn-office.com/. But Nigerians are suspicious of this new Ponzi scheme.

Below are the reactions that have trailed it

What a country?

everybody needs to take a bag of rice home, that’s why all these platforms keep trending, After MMM its now “NNN Nigeria” — Samuel Ebuka Odamah (@Fwesh_Finnest) November 29, 2016

“NNN Nigeria” is trending again… This one must be realy something — Abafor Chima (@iAmChyma) November 29, 2016

NNN Nigeria my naija people never disappoint🙌🙌🙌 #AdvanceFraudAlert — Omalicha (@8bd076b372ce437) November 29, 2016

Why Donate 10k and collect 13.5k what’s the difference Just 3k? Trash NNN NIGERIA — IAmCharpMan (@Charlae4ive) November 29, 2016

as e dey gan I no trust MMM , now NNN Nigeria don dey.. Until e reach QQQ i fit trust una. — nightmares (@riel_xll) November 29, 2016

The difference between MMM and NNN Nigeria is the server, the latter is in Nigeria while the former is in Russia. — Bright Isaiah (@ItsMrBright) November 29, 2016

Nigerians will survive all this 3 letters invention, be it GEJ, MMM NIGERIA, or NNN NIGERIA.

Stay strong — Zaaaain (@MZaaino) November 29, 2016

After MMM NIGERIA, we now have NNN NIGERIA. So we should be expecting OOO and PPP NIGERIA soon. Nigerians we no go carry last — Zaaaain (@MZaaino) November 26, 2016

NNN Nigeria, I suspect my Ibo brothers for this one… 😒 — Betty’s Fashion (@adebimpe04) November 25, 2016