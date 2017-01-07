adeboye-obafemi

The sudden retirement of Pastor E.A Adeboye as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has shocked many people including this writer. Pastor Adeboye announced his retirement Saturday morning, January 7 and named Pastor Joshua Obayemi as the G.O in charge of Nigeria while he (Adeboye) continues to lead the church globally.

See the reactions that have trailed the retirement below;