The sudden retirement of Pastor E.A Adeboye as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has shocked many people including this writer. Pastor Adeboye announced his retirement Saturday morning, January 7 and named Pastor Joshua Obayemi as the G.O in charge of Nigeria while he (Adeboye) continues to lead the church globally.

See the reactions that have trailed the retirement below;

“Pastor Adeboye” is the reason why we still believe that good and knowledgeable people still exist. RCCG will always remember you — Future President (@kennysax2) January 7, 2017

And Pastor Adeboye retires as General Oveseer of RCCG appoints new G.O…

Like he rightly said “this year will be full of surprises”. — Jackson Sean Jizzy (@iamSeanJizzy) January 7, 2017

hmm,like Pastor Adeboye rightly said ‘this year will be full of surprises’ his retirement is one em.i’m still shocked😐😐 — oyindamola (@Mocheddadamy) January 7, 2017

Pastor Adeboye retired? We all know he’ll still be around like Sir Alex. — Oluwole Danley (@hailuface) January 7, 2017

So Pastor Adeboye just casually retired today without any noise… Massive news sha — Adebowale Lipede .O. (@AOmooba) January 7, 2017

Pastor Adeboye is indeed a wise man, imagine the leadership and tussle that would arise in RCCG if he dies without a successor in place. — Damilola (@justdamilolo) January 7, 2017

Pastor Adeboye retired ?? No 😭😭😭 — babyg😻irl✨ (@teeyon5ce) January 7, 2017

End of an era. Beginning of an epoch. https://t.co/Hw4CVQMnUF — Master Gee (@gbenga_egl) January 7, 2017

Pastor Adeboye has helped RCCG grow into one of the biggest Churches in the world. Great leaders always pass on the mantle when its time — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) January 7, 2017

pastor adeboye has retired.WHAT A YEAR OF SURPRISE. STILL MORE TO COME.u gave all.may God bless u — IBITAYO (@lammyskicleoboi) January 7, 2017