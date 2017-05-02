Peter-Obi

A statement credited to a former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi that he has worn only one wristwatch in 17 years has got people talking.

Obi made the hard to believe claim yesterday, May 1 while speaking at The Platform, the flagship programme of Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos where he also said he has just two pairs of black shoes.

He was speaking in relation to the search conducted on his Ikoyi apartment by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission following the recovery of $43m in another apartment within the Osborne Towers.

Below are the reactions that have trailed his claim;