A statement credited to a former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi that he has worn only one wristwatch in 17 years has got people talking.

Obi made the hard to believe claim yesterday, May 1 while speaking at The Platform, the flagship programme of Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos where he also said he has just two pairs of black shoes.

He was speaking in relation to the search conducted on his Ikoyi apartment by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission following the recovery of $43m in another apartment within the Osborne Towers.

Below are the reactions that have trailed his claim;

Peter Obi served hot kunu in a church….. Our politicians don’t fear God. — Olatunji (@heymode) May 2, 2017

Haven’t seen here or anywhere else where people doubt the performance of Peter Obi is Anambra.

But using WAEC results of 8yrs is ridiculous! https://t.co/NvuLRV89R0 — PositiveMantra (@skaalbgroup) May 2, 2017

Looks like Peter Obi is the most potent threat to a seemingly Osinbajo presidency reelection in 2019. Lagos media ppl are on the offensive. — ThankGod Ukachukwu (@tksilicon) May 2, 2017

First Gej had no shoes & now Peter Obi has worn 1 wrist watch for 17yrs,, does it mean these pics where taken 17yrs apart? 😨😨😕😕 #Nigeria pic.twitter.com/v8X7iDlNaD — GEORGE H HΞCTOR (@hecxtreme) May 2, 2017

So, why did Peter Obi say he’s had only one wristwatch for 17 years? pic.twitter.com/P6IiwZmDNy — Unbothered (@Oriadday) May 2, 2017

Nigeria sef, say someone cannot just act like lie sorry Lai Mohammed for a day??? Weldone Peter Obi LAI SECOND https://t.co/ECIYFBygCa — A BETTER WORLD (@Iam_Asgat) May 2, 2017

While Hero and his goons plundered Nigeria’s resources, Peter Obi blissfully looked away. He now lectures on lean governance. Hypocrisy! — Olisa Nwosu (@OlisaNwosu) May 2, 2017

Peter Obi lost his voice (pun intended) when he was in govt. Now, outta govt he has found it, just like his bro Ikedi Ohakim some years back — mandela iyamba (@mandelaiyamba) May 2, 2017