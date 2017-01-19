The Nigeria Police around 5pm today, January 19 raided the Abuja Head Office of PREMIUM TIMES following a complaint filed by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai. The paper’s publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi was arrested alongside the its judiciary correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu.

This move has been largely criticised with many people seeing it as muzzling of the press and the general mood was aptly captured by the paper’s Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed.

In His words;

“They should stop deluding themselves that they can muzzle the press and intimidate PREMIUM TIMES,” said Mr. Mojeed. “They should know that our loyalty lies with our readers and the Nigerian people who have a right to know.”

He said the paper will continue “to discharge its responsibilities in line with global best practices, social responsibility and patriotism, even at great risk to our personal liberties”.

Below are the reactions that have trailed the police raid;

Just because Premium Times exposes their extra-judicial killings and corruption, Nigerian security forces wouldn’t let them be. — Samuel Nwite (@sunansammy) January 19, 2017

FASCISM UNDER BUHARI RELOADED Police raid PREMIUM TIMES head office; arrest publisher, journalist https://t.co/rlwypplqnV pic.twitter.com/ohZjU85NmU — The Jonathanian (@The_Jonathanian) January 19, 2017

Unfortunate to arrest Premium times Staff, this unprofessional act by the Police or Army will even make matters worse — Tope (@sinzubaba) January 19, 2017

From the stable of the “reformed democrat ” comes another blockbuster 👇👇👇https://t.co/kymioMUqsl — Changing Faces (@nornnie) January 19, 2017

I stand with premium times, this Gra Gra politics must be stopped #FreeDapo #FreeEvelyn — #BringBackOurGirls (@Ibroghali) January 19, 2017

Police officers just raided Premium Times. They arrested the publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, What will i not hear in this country?? — KANAYO OAP 📻 (@Iceberg_Kel) January 19, 2017

Sahara Reporters HQ got sacked.

Premium Times Supremos arrested. You’ll have a hard time convincing me this isn’t a dictatorship — kobi (@Mhagayr) January 19, 2017

I’m seeing the premium times story everywhere&no1 is referring to the fact that the IGP is there&his men are being ordered by the COAS 😂😂😂 — TOBI OLADIPUPO (@Oluwa_tee) January 19, 2017