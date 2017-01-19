pHOTO

The Nigeria Police around 5pm today, January 19 raided the Abuja Head Office of PREMIUM TIMES following a complaint filed by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai. The paper’s publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi was arrested alongside the its judiciary correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu.

This move has been largely criticised with many people seeing it as muzzling of the press and the general mood was aptly captured by the paper’s Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed.

In His words;

“They should stop deluding themselves that they can muzzle the press and intimidate PREMIUM TIMES,” said Mr. Mojeed. “They should know that our loyalty lies with our readers and the Nigerian people who have a right to know.”

He said the paper will continue “to discharge its responsibilities in line with global best practices, social responsibility and patriotism, even at great risk to our personal liberties”.

Below are the reactions that have trailed the police raid;