The social media space is currently agog with reactions from Nigerians about reports that former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s wife, Patience would run for Senate in the 2019 General elections.

Though the reports have not been confirmed, it has nonetheless got people talking that Dame Patience Jonathan might be representing Rivers East Senatorial District in Rivers State if elected in 2019 assuming the reports are true.

See the reactions below;

Moving my PVC to okirika if patience Jonathan runs for senate ,we need people like her who love their people to be our senator — Abobi (@hitmankunlecole) February 12, 2017

Remi Tinubu: NCE, B.Ed, Teacher, Lagos 1st Lady, Senator.

Patience Jonathan: NCE, B.Ed, Teacher, Banker, Nigeria 1st Lady, Senate Candidate — Ifeanyi Aneke (@ifeanyianeke) February 12, 2017

i want Patience Jonathan to come back not because i think she will do well because let’s be honest.. she wouldn’t.. i just need to laugh💁 — 👑Aurdey👑 (@Ogonna_Ezeh) February 12, 2017

Patience Jonathan as a Senator of Nig? Im beyond irritated…😷😷😷😷😷😷 — Thierry’s Queen (@hawt_red) February 12, 2017

After watching the Ibori grand reception, Patience Jonathan winning for Senate in 2019 wouldn't surprise me in the least. — Kelvin (@BlazinDreams) February 12, 2017

Patience Jonathan should be running for her life not for Senate! — Melanin Trump (@DuchessOfNothin) February 12, 2017

I really can’t believe that it’s even been debated whether or not Patience Jonathan should run for senate& win. We never learn. — MADAME President (@duchesskk) February 12, 2017

The best news I got today is that Dame Patience Jonathan PhD is going to run for Senate in 2019. 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/jiX1vPTRoG — JAJA™ (@JajaPhD) February 11, 2017

People who voted these men into office are up against having Patience Jonathan in the same office pic.twitter.com/OqiuXPWLkk — AQUILA CHRYSAETOS (@Sarauniya73) February 12, 2017