The social media space is currently agog with reactions from Nigerians about reports that former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s wife, Patience would run for Senate in the 2019 General elections.
Though the reports have not been confirmed, it has nonetheless got people talking that Dame Patience Jonathan might be representing Rivers East Senatorial District in Rivers State if elected in 2019 assuming the reports are true.
See the reactions below;
Moving my PVC to okirika if patience Jonathan runs for senate ,we need people like her who love their people to be our senator
— Abobi (@hitmankunlecole) February 12, 2017
Remi Tinubu: NCE, B.Ed, Teacher, Lagos 1st Lady, Senator.
Patience Jonathan: NCE, B.Ed, Teacher, Banker, Nigeria 1st Lady, Senate Candidate
— Ifeanyi Aneke (@ifeanyianeke) February 12, 2017
i want Patience Jonathan to come back not because i think she will do well because let’s be honest.. she wouldn’t.. i just need to laugh💁
— 👑Aurdey👑 (@Ogonna_Ezeh) February 12, 2017
Patience Jonathan as a Senator of Nig? Im beyond irritated…😷😷😷😷😷😷
— Thierry’s Queen (@hawt_red) February 12, 2017
After watching the Ibori grand reception, Patience Jonathan winning for Senate in 2019 wouldn’t surprise me in the least.
— Kelvin (@BlazinDreams) February 12, 2017
Patience Jonathan should be running for her life not for Senate!
— Melanin Trump (@DuchessOfNothin) February 12, 2017
I really can’t believe that it’s even been debated whether or not Patience Jonathan should run for senate& win. We never learn.
— MADAME President (@duchesskk) February 12, 2017
The best news I got today is that Dame Patience Jonathan PhD is going to run for Senate in 2019.
— JAJA™ (@JajaPhD) February 11, 2017
People who voted these men into office are up against having Patience Jonathan in the same office pic.twitter.com/OqiuXPWLkk
— AQUILA CHRYSAETOS (@Sarauniya73) February 12, 2017
Oya kill yasef “@komabiani And so?”@HilariousChase: Patience Jonathan only going to the Senate to get immunity from EFCC. She wants…….”
— Samuel Samuel (@SammyPrimus) February 12, 2017
2 on “‘She Should Be Running For Her Life Not Senate’ – Nigerians React To Reports Patience Jonathan Would Run For Senate In 2019”
na with can English she go speak for Senate?
MY BRODA DAT WOMAN WILL BREAK D WALLS OF SENATE WITH HER OKIRIKA GRAMMAR! ANYWAY SHE WILL JOIN DOSE EDUCATED ILLITERATES DERE FROM ALL OVER NIGERIA WHO ARE MERE SEAT WARMERS !